Mountain High Invests More Than $1 Million In Seasonal Improvements Southern California’s Closest Winter Resort Is Preparing For Snow

Wrightwood, CA – September 13, 2022: Mountain High Resorts in Wrightwood is eagerly preparing for the 2022/23 season with more than $1 Million in improvements. These include increased snowmaking, new rental equipment, new multi-week development programs, and new resort partners. The Wrightwood resort is ready to open any day after November 1st, weather permitting, and expects to be the first resort open in Southern California.

Increased Snowmaking

Mountain High has one of the largest snowmaking systems in the country. This year, more than $200K was invested in snowmaking improvements further increasing their snow production and reducing energy use. This was accomplished through a combination of TechnoAlpin TT10 Fan Guns and Ratnik Mid-E Guns.

The biggest difference in the new fan guns is in the compressor. Using a single electric motor to drive both the fan turbine and the air compressor allows the machine’s total power usage to be reduced by almost 50% compared to older models. Depending on our needs this allows us to either make more snow using the same amount of energy, or simply reduce our energy consumption for the same amount of snow.

Says Mathew Bailey, Assistant Mountain Manager, “We were very impressed with our new fan guns last year, so adding more of them was a no-brainer. We’ve also moved a lot of our existing equipment around to put them in better locations.”

New Rossignol Rental Equipment

Mountain High has partnered with Rossignol to create the Rossignol Experience Center, a performance-oriented rental center with state-of-the-art equipment. This year Mountain High added $200K worth of new skis and snowboards to its rental fleet.

Each Rossignol Experience Center offers the latest ski gear, modernized tips, and full-service instruction to help all levels of visitors quickly become better, stronger, and more confident skiers. The Rossignol system is incredibly easy to set up and great for both beginners and experts.

To keep its equipment tuned to the highest standards, Mountain High has constructed a new Repair Center at its West Resort and filled it with $50K worth of new tuning equipment.

Lift Maintenance

Roughly $400K was invested in lift maintenance and repairs this summer to increase their efficiency, reliability, and overall safety. At the West Resort, the gearbox was rebuilt on the Blue Ridge Express high speed quad, its most popular lift, with new gears and bearings. At the East Resort the operational screens on its second high speed quad were replaced and a new moving carpet is in the works.

As per state regulations Mountain High had wire rope specialists inspect its haul ropes this summer and two lift towers were rebuilt with new bushings, bearings, and sleeves.

New Terrain Features

Mountain High is a leader in terrain park innovation and this year they added more than 10 new features including a 30’ Down Flat Down Rail, 2 Elbow Rails, 2 Flat Bars, and a Ledge Box.

Said Rick Van De Mark, Terrain Park Manager, “It’s been an all-summer thing. With our entire crew back we were able to really get on it.”

Remodeled Foggy Goggle

The Foggy Goggle, Mountain High’s famed base-deck bar, received a facelift this summer with a new look, new furniture, and new amenities. The Foggy Goggle is the home of many events and the place to be seen when celebrating apres-ski at Mountain High.

New Multi-Week Lesson Programs

Mountain High is offering 2 new multi-week development programs this season.

Teen Adventure Program: 6-week ski/snowboard development Program for ages 13-18. Students gain the ability to explore the mountain in newfound ways. This program is focused on safety, fun, and learning. Students must be able to navigate Blue terrain. This is a great way to enjoy the mountain and form strong connections to Mountain High. Available Saturdays beginning January 21st, 2023.

Junior Yetis: 6-week ski/snowboard development Program for ages 7-12. This program is focused on fundamental skills for both skiing or snowboarding. All ability levels can participate. No more than 5 students per class. Available Saturdays beginning January 21st, 2023.

5 New Powder Alliance Resorts

Mountain High is a member of the Powder Alliance, one of world’s largest reciprocal season pass programs with 21 resorts in 4 countries and 2 hemispheres. Mountain High pass holders receive 3 free days at each resort, non-holiday. That’s up to 60 free tickets. Some restrictions apply.

This year the Powder Alliance added Snow King Mountain in Wyoming, Lost Trail Ski Area & Blacktail Mountain in Montana, and Tūroa & Whakapapa Ski Areas on New Zealand’s Mt Ruapehu.

Said John McColly, Powder Alliance, “Your winter road trip just reached epic proportions with the additions of 2 New Zealand resorts. Now get access to 20 premiere destinations with a season pass to any Powder Alliance Resort.”

Mountain High Joins the Indy Pass

Mountain High is now one of 110 Alpine and Nordic resorts across the US, Canada, and Japan accepting the Indy Pass. Get two (2) two days of skiing or riding at each for one low price with the Indy Pass plus discounts on additional days. Click here for pricing and restrictions.

Summer Operations 7 Days A Week @ North Resort

Mountain High now manages 6 campgrounds and 9 picnic areas in the Big Pines Recreation Area. Centered around Mountain High’s North Lodge, the resort offers a variety of recreational activities for year-round enjoyment with Mountain Biking and Rock Climbing coming soon.

Hiking trails abound including sections of the Pacific Crest Trail. Nearby Jackson Lake provides fishing & kayaking and the Big Pines Visitor Center is just a few miles away. During the summer Mountain High offers archery, disc golf, and live music at the North Lodge Grill & Pub. Schedules are posted in the campgrounds, at the North Lodge, and the Big Pines Information Station.

For more information on seasonal improvements or to schedule an interview please contact John McColly, VP Of Sales & Marketing, at (760) 316-7803 or [email protected]. Follow Mountain High Resorts on Instagram @mthighsnow, Twitter @mthigh and Facebook.

Mountain High Resorts is Southern California’s closest winter destination located just 90 minutes from Los Angeles and Orange County. The area consists of three separate mountains (East Resort, West Resort, and North Resort) and offers a wide variety of lifts and trails, a world-class terrain park, an outstanding winter sports school and three Yeti’s Snow Parks. Night skiing and snowboarding is available Wed-Sun peak season and snowmaking covers more than 80 percent of the slopes. Mountain High traditionally operates from mid-November to mid-April. Visit www.mthigh.com for more information. Mountain High is an equal opportunity service provider operating under an Angeles National Forest special use permit.

# # #

Media Contact: John C McColly IV, VP Sales & Marketing, [email protected]