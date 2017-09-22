Sunlight Mountain Resort launched a new pass option that adds season-long soaking at Glenwood Hot Springs in addition to skiing and riding at Sunlight for the 2017-18 season. Called the Sunny Soaker Pass, the new offering is essentially a combination of Sunlight’s season pass, and Glenwood Hot Springs, off-season value pass, said Troy Hawks, marketing and sales director at Sunlight.
“The secret is out that Glenwood Springs is home to one of the best après ski experiences in the country, if not the World, so we’re extremely excited to offer this new season pass product that makes it a cinch to cap a great day on the mountain with a rejuvenating soak in the World’s largest natural hot springs pool,” said Troy Hawks, Sunlight marketing and sales director.
The Sunny Soaker Pass is valid every day of Sunlight’s 115-day season running from Dec. 8, 2017 to April 1, 2018. The pass is offered at three price points based on age. The Sunny Soaker Pass for adults aged 18 to 64 is $605. The Senior Soaker Pass for ages 65-79 is $429, and the Student Soaker Pass for ages 13-17 is $459. The Sunny Soaker Pass is only available for purchase on Sunlight’s website at SunlightMTN.com.
Hawks said this latest collaboration with Glenwood Hot Springs marks the next chapter in what has been a long and successful cooperative partnership between the two companies dating back to 1989 when Sunlight first introduced Ski, Swim, and Stay family vacation packages. He added that Sunny Soaker Passes come with all of the benefits of Sunlight’s other season pass products, including free or steeply discounted skiing and riding at resorts in Japan, Spain, as well as other areas in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona. Sunlight season pass holders also enjoy 10 percent discounts on all food purchases at the mountain, plus 10 percent discounts on new product purchases at Sunlight Ski & Bike Shop, 309 9th St., Glenwood Springs.
The Sunny Soaker Pass price is subject to change after Oct. 31.