Nordica Announces The Connect Tour

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Dec. 19, 2023 – Snowsports brand Nordica announced The Connect Tour, a multi-resort national tour to help connect and build communities of women+ through group ski days. “Skiing makes people feel alive. We want to share that joy with others, and help them make a connection with a new ski buddy,” explains Carly Driscoll Nordica North America’s women’s lead. “For the last three years we’ve worked closely with groups of women in the ski industry, professional skiers, and recreational skiers to develop initiatives that welcome all women to the sport of skiing, and The Connect Tour is the result of those discussions.”

Each stop on the tour will begin with coffee at The Connect Tour van, then a morning ski session, lunch on the hill, an afternoon ski session, and an après celebration and raffle back at the van. Participants will be able to demo Nordica’s latest and best skis throughout the day, and receive special gifts from Tour partners Rumpl, Skida, and Wild Rye.

The Tour includes 11 stops across the United States, beginning with the first stop at Sugarloaf, Maine on January 19, 2024 ending with the last stop at Palisades Tahoe, California on March 26.

Each ski day is limited to 21 women, split into three groups of seven, making the skiing intimate and fun. Each group will be hosted by a Nordica woman employee and an athlete ambassador. Depending on the tour stop, the registration fee ranges from $150 to $249.

Beyond helping groups of women have a great day skiing together, the goal of The Connect Tour is to raise $50,000 for SheJumps, an advocacy group focused on helping girls and women take risks in the outdoors allowing them to break through fears and internal/external barriers in life so they can grow to their full potential. Proceeds from The Connect Tour will be donated to SheJumps to reach that goal.

“We are so thrilled to have such a unique and powerful partnership with Nordica,” said Claire Smallwood, co-founder and executive director of SheJumps. “The creation of The Connect Tour is a result of a strong relationship, and helps our nonprofit extend resources in a way we normally wouldn’t be able to.”

Other co-partners of The Connect Tour include Moterra campervans, Fieldvans, and Ikon. For more information and to register for the 2024 Nordica Connect Tour, please go to Nordica.com.

