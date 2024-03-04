Snowsports Merchandising Corporation and Sports Specialists Ltd. Announce Official Merger Under New Winter Sports Retailers, Inc.

Newly formed WSR is largest network of speciality shops in the U.S.

Press Release- Springfield, Mass. (March 4, 2024) – Winter Sports Retailer (WSR), Inc., announces its formation following the merger between Snowsports Merchandising Corporation (SMC) and Sports Specialists Ltd (SSL). The consolidation marks a significant milestone in the winter sports retail industry, establishing the nation’s largest network of specialty retailers. With 118 shops and over 300 locations covering 33 states, this merger opens new avenues for collaboration, reach, and resources shared among retailers and brands. These developments are poised to enhance the overall experience for snowsports enthusiasts across the country.

As a member-based network organization, WSR is dedicated to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership between supplier and retailers. By facilitating better communication and sharing collective information, WSR is committed to providing both localized and national perspectives to help both parties navigate an ever-evolving industry. Ultimately, WSR aims to develop a brand and experience that meets the evolving needs of consumers and provides superior winter sports experiences throughout the U.S.

“Since the 1970’s, both SSL and SMC have played pivotal roles in shaping the industry landscape,” said Gary Fleming, President of Winter Sports Retailers Inc. “By merging the two forces to form WSR we are beyond excited to leverage the extensive network of specialty ski shops to benefit consumers and the snow sports industry as a whole.”

Headquartered in Springfield, MA, with a secondary office in Golden, CO, WSR is strategically positioned to serve its members across the country. The organization is also expanding its team by hiring a Sales & Marketing Operator to enhance the coordination and support of various campaigns ran by WSR.

In addition to its retail endeavours, WSR will continue to operate Winter Sports Market (WSM), a premier winter sports speciality retail trade show in Salt Lake. The group’s commitment to WSM is a testament to its dedication to the success and growth of the winter sports industry.

“We are thrilled to continue the success of WSM and build upon its success,” said Fleming. “The show this year, despite the slower winter season, was incredibly positive and set the tone for what’s to come.”

For more information about WSR, please visit www.wintersportsretailers.com or contact [email protected].

Contact:

Gary Fleming

[email protected]

Winter Sports Retailers Inc.