OnTheSnow visitors pick Aspen-Snowmass as America’s ‘Best Overall Ski Resort’

Other award winners include Telluride, Deer Valley, Wolf Creek, Okemo, Keystone, and Breckenridge

April 6, 2022 – Visitors to OnTheSnow.com have chosen Aspen-Snowmass as the top overall resort in the United States in its annual Visitors’ Choice Awards for the 2021-22 season. Six other resorts were honored as tops in their categories.

“OnTheSnow’s annual list of favorite ski resorts are ranked by user ratings and direct feedback from our 9 million unique North American visitors,” said Chad Dyer, Managing Director of Mountain News, publishers of OnTheSnow. The awards were presented Wednesday, April 6 at the annual Mountain Travel Symposium in Vail, Colorado.

Skiers often click first to Aspen-Snowmass at OnTheSnow because the well-known vibe is that the culture, famous visitors and nightlife makes Aspen unlike any other ski town in the world. The skiing on four mountains is what brings everyone here, but the rich history from mining to art, intellectual thought, music and outdoor recreation makes Aspen-Snowmass the ultimate resort ranked by site visitors.

“OnTheSnow.com’s Visitors’ Choice Award is a testament to the people here who are dedicated to providing the best customer experience possible,” says Katie Ertl, Senior Vice President for Mountain Operations at the Rocky Mountain resort. “It’s the team on the ground that brings passion and dedication to their work that makes this all possible.”

Telluride, the former silver mining town in southeastern Colorado, took Visitors’ Choice honors for having the “Best All-Mountain Terrain.” The resort’s 2,000 acres of skiable terrain is naturally divided with challenging chutes, bowls and steeps to bumps and wide-open groomers.

Utah’s Deer Valley Resort took top honors in the “Most Family-Friendly Resort” category. Many say the best part is the ease of getting there, under an hour’s drive from Salt Lake City International Airport and that extends to a superb ski school with customized learning programs for the whole family.

Wolf Creek in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains was the Visitors’ Choice as the “Best Small Ski Area” in the United States. The word “small” belies the depth and width of the powder, great tree skiing and a beginner’s area where fast skiers can’t intrude. All that and the nearby resort town of Pagosa Springs.

Okemo Mountain Resort was honored for “Best Area for Beginners.” Southcentral Vermont’s popular family resort is a real treat for novice skiers just getting their wings with its long trails ideal for beginners and intermediates, one of the state’s best ski schools and some 120 trails for all ability levels.

Keystone Resort off I-70 from Denver was honored for having the “Best Terrain Park.” The award-winning A51 terrain park is extra popular for its 60-acre collection of creative and progressive terrain park features.

OnTheSnow’s visitors ranked Breckenridge, also off I-70 in Colorado, with “Best Après Ski” honors. Breck is a repeat winner of this award because the fun just doesn’t stop in this authentic gold rush town when the lifts close.

OnTheSnow.com’s Visitors Choice Awards are an annual list of favorite ski resorts as ranked by user ratings and feedback from the platform’s nine million unique North American visitors



OnTheSnow.com is the world’s most visited snow sports website, providing ski and snow reports for more than 2,000 ski resorts around the globe and Enabling The Experience for skiers and snowboarders worldwide. The free OnTheSnow app, which is available for iOS and Android platforms, provides recent snowfall totals, conditions, number of open lifts and trails, cams, weather, first-hand reports, and more, updated daily for your favorite mountains. OnTheSnow is published in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Norwegian, German, and Swedish.

