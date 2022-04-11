Glade Optics celebrates 112% growth, with plans for imminent eyewear launch amid further expansion

Growth in ski goggles to spur new hires in marketing and operations

BRECKENRIDGE, CO (April 11, 2022) — While celebrating the tail end of the ski season in Breckenridge, Glade Optics is pleased to announce a 112% increase in year-over-year sales for the 21/22 season, along with plans to further expand its product line and staff.

Glade’s skier-driven, down-to-earth approach has clearly resonated with winter sports enthusiasts, as evidenced by its recent triple-digit growth. Glade founder Curt Nichols is keen to reinvest in the brand by expanding their product line and making key hires.

“We spend a lot of time getting feedback from skiers and riders from all over the country, and delivering what our fellow skiers are looking for has always been our focus,” said Nichols. “Our small team uses, tests, and refines our products every single day here in Breckenridge, and we’re going to reinvest in the brand with an expansion of our product line and upcoming hires in both marketing and operations. Keep an eye out for that announcement later this summer.”

The media has begun to take notice of Glade as well, as the brand’s flagship Challenger Goggle was winner of Outside Magazine’s best value goggle in its 2022 Winter Buyer’s Guide. In addition, the MagFlight Goggle was recognized as a “Best Of” in Blister Review’s Winter Buyer’s Guide 2021/2022, and Backpacker Magazine named Glade’s Prospect Best Overall Eyewear of 2021.

For the 2022/2023 season, Glade is eagerly anticipating the launch of a new, 8-model eyewear line this summer as well as a new line of goggles and an innovative MIPS ski helmet next winter.

For more information about goggles, helmets and sunglasses from Glade Optics, check out the website HERE. For media inquiries, contact Chris Hrenko ([email protected])

About Glade

Based in Breckenridge, Colorado, Glade is a community-driven, value-minded optics brand that strives to deliver maximum stoke at a price that everyone can afford. Glade offers goggles with interchangeable and photochromic lenses, ski helmets, and a soon-to-expanded line of sunglasses. To keep on the latest, get first dibs on new releases and be entered in a monthly giveaway, sign up for the Glade insider’s list at www.shopglade.com.