OUTDOOR RETAILER INVITES PUBLIC TO HOMECOMING BLOCK PARTY CELEBRATING RETURN TO SALT LAKE

Local community and outdoor industry invited to join festivities, supported by IKON Pass, Visit Salt Lake, Uinta Brewing, Black Diamond, KÜHL, Stanley and Thread

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California – (January 6, 2023) – Celebrating the return of Outdoor Retailer to Salt Lake City and County, Outdoor Retailer is hosting a Homecoming Block Party and inviting the local community and outdoor industry to come together for an evening of winter fun. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. outside – rain, snow or moonlight – in downtown Salt Lake on the 100 South block between West Temple and Main, across from the Salt Palace Convention Center. The evening lineup includes a drone show, Olympic athletes, a pep rally, DJs, food, drinks, and other activities. The OR Homecoming Block party is free and open to all ages.

“Salt Lake City has been a rich part of Outdoor Retailer’s history. We are so happy to be back and are excited to throw a big party for the industry and local community,” said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer vice president and show director. “We wanted to invite all of Salt Lake and thank everyone for the ongoing support, plus bring awareness to the people and organizations making a difference for the planet, the outdoor industry, and in the local community. We’re grateful for the partnership with Visit Salt Lake and ready for a fun winter celebration!”

“We are ecstatic to welcome our friends with Outdoor Retailer back home to Salt Lake,” said Kaitlin Eskelson, President & CEO of Visit Salt Lake. “For the next five years, through 2027, Outdoor Retailer will bring our entire community together to celebrate our shared outdoor heritage and break new ground in the industry. The OR Homecoming Block Party is a great way to welcome the community into the greater outdoor industry and celebrate that this is where commerce, community and culture connect.”

The OR Homecoming Block Party kicks off with a pep rally as University of Utah mascot Swoop and members of the Spirit Team lead Outdoor Retailer attendees from the show floor of the Salt Palace to the main stage across the street. Olympians Gus Kenworthy and Shannon Bahrke will host the evening activities. With help from a homecoming committee, including representatives from Salt Lake County, Salt Lake City and Visit Salt Lake, the hosts will introduce the homecoming “Royals,” featuring outdoor and winter sport advocates, athletes, leaders, and more.

Festivities will continue with high-flying action from the Flying Ace All-Stars and music from some of Salt Lake City’s best DJs curated by Bandah. The evening culminates with one of the largest drone shows in Utah from Open Sky Productions, blending art and music in a large display over the Salt Palace.

Guests can visit the Uinta Brewing beer garden and purchase dinner from a variety of food trucks, and more. Information will also be available on how to get involved with local and national nonprofit organizations.

Everyone in attendance can also get their homecoming photos taken in the IKON Pass photo booth, located in the tailgate area, which also features outdoor games and prizes from some of Utah’s favorite brands including Black Diamond, KÜHL, Rossignol, Stanley and Thread Wallets.

The full Snow Show events and education schedules for attendees are available online and are filled with ideas, inspiration, and networking opportunities to support business and the outdoor community. The industry can register to attend and learn more at outdoorretailer.com.

Brands interested in connecting with the industry at Outdoor Retailer through exhibiting, experiences, advocacy programs, sponsorships, speaking, and more at any future event can contact an Outdoor Retailer account executive. The exhibitor list, floor plan are live for Snow Show, and sales are underway for The Summit by Outdoor Retailer and next summer’s Outdoor Adventure X consumer festival.

