Park City Mountain Announces 2018-19 Winter Operating Dates

Park City Mountain announced operating dates for the 2018-19 ski and snowboard season.

Both the Park City Mountain Village and Canyons Village are scheduled to open on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 and will close for the season on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The Epic Pass is the best way to access Park City Mountain all season long and is available now for only $49 down when purchased before May 28, 2018. As an added benefit, 2018-19 Epic Pass holders can also enjoy scenic lift rides at Park City Mountain all summer long. Visit EpicPass.com to purchase the Epic Pass or to learn about all Epic Pass options, such as Epic Local and Epic 4-Day passes.

Visit ParkCityMountain.com for more information about the 2018-19 winter season at Park City Mountain.

About Park City Mountain Resort

Park City Mountain Resort, the largest resort in the United States, is located in the heart of Park City, Utah, only a 35-minute drive from Salt Lake City International Airport. Park City bustles with activities year-round with two distinct base areas, nine hotels, thrilling family adventures, and more than two dozen restaurants. In the summer of 2015, Park City completed the largest resort improvement project in the history of American skiing and now boasts more than 7,300 acres of terrain, a brand new eight-passenger gondola, new restaurants, and more. More information at http://parkcitymountain.com.