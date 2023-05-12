Reima gets new Head of North America, Marc Cutilletta

Marc Cutilletta has been appointed Head of North America, to be responsible for Reima’s business and operations in US and Canada.

Marc has over 25 years of experience in sales and particularly in the wholesale business. He is currently Director of Sales at Hestra Gloves North America, a well-known glove company originally from Sweden. Marc has been working at Hestra since 2012, built a nationwide distribution network for the brand, and driven consistent sales growth with his team while increasing loyalty and awareness. Marc is based in Denver, Colorado with his family. He has received a B.Sc. degree in economics from the Colorado State University. Marc loves outdoors and sports such as skiing and golf. He will report to CEO Elina Björklund and be a member of the Reima Commercial Board.