Völkl US skiers look to 23/24 season

Lebanon, NH (June 29, 2023) – Four US skiers on Völkl skis head into the 23/24 ski season with high expectations following strong 22/23 campaigns. George Steffey, Brian McLaughlin, Cooper Puckett, and Camden Palmquist, each had successful seasons and eye new goals for the coming season.

“With these four talented men on our gear and representing the USA next season we have a strong foundation for continued success for our domestic race program,” said Sarah Lauridsen, Völkl promotions manager. “We are providing George, Brian, Cooper, and Camden with the best product and highest level of service to help them to continue their momentum and exceed their goals for the upcoming season.”

Steffey on way to 21st place finish at Palisades Tahoe World Cup – GEPA Images

Steffey, of Lyme, NH, scored his first career World Cup points in 2023 at the Palisades Tahoe giant slalom race where he finished 21st. Additionally, he had multiple Europa Cup and NorAm podium finishes in GS, including a Europa Cup win in Fogaria, Italy, and two third place finishes in Obergurgl, Austria. Steffey moved up to 24th on the FIS GS Points List in 2023, which not only secured him GS World Cup starts for next year, but also helped get him back on the U.S. Ski Team Men’s B team after a two-year hiatus during which he skied with Global Racing.

“Last spring, I knew I needed to change something up to keep my ski career going and the decision to switch to Völkl/Dalbello/Marker was the right move,” said Steffey. “On the new equipment I was finally able to break through to the next level, scoring the first World Cup points of my career and landing my first European Cup victory. I think the setup suits my style very well and I’m psyched to continue on with the company.”

McLaughlin, of Topsfield, MA, finished 40th on the World Cup Start List for GS for 2023, thus securing a World Cup start spot for next year. The Dartmouth graduate and 2018 NCAA GS National Champion, has been racing with Global Racing for the past three years after a stint on the USST in 2019/20. This past season McLaughlin represented the USA at the 2023 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Courchevel, France, finishing 20th in the GS. McLaughlin also had three top 8 European Cup finishes and had a North American Cup win in Mt. Tremblant, Canada. The GS specialist then capped the season with a 2nd place finish at the US Alpine National Championships in GS.

Cooper Puckett, of Steamboat Springs, CO, heads into his 3rd year with the U.S. Ski Team Men’s C team while finishing his sophomore year at Dartmouth College. Last year, in his first race back from a knee injury Puckett won his first Nor-Am slalom race in Burke, VT, and went on to represent the US at FIS Junior World Ski Championships for the second time. Even with his season cut short due to a collarbone injury, he ended the year as the top ranked junior in the nation.

Palmquist, of Eagan, MN, heads into his third year on the U.S. Ski Team Men’s C team. Last year he finished in the top 10 in 5 Nor-Am slalom events and finished the season 6th overall in slalom in the Nor-Am Cup. At the FIS Junior World Ski Championships Palmquist finished 9th in slalom, improving from 24th the year before.

Along with Völkl, each of the skiers race on sister brands Marker bindings and Dalbello boots.

Völkl is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023. To learn more about the brand’s legacy, racing and performance skis, and its racing, freeride and touring team members visit www.volkl.com

About Völkl

Völkl has been dedicated to building skis for a century. This passionate winter sports brand is the only ski manufacturer still to develop and manufacture in Germany. Völkl’s main factory in Straubing is one of the most advanced ski factories in the world and epitomises the very best of German technology and quality. Its team of development engineers, ski makers, product managers and athletes has made Völkl one of the world’s leading ski manufacturers. Völkl pursues its aim of creating the ultimate equipment for skiers the world over in conjunction with its partners Marker and Dalbello. Marker develops and produces ski bindings, helmets, ski goggles and protectors, while Dalbello is dedicated entirely to the development and production of ski boots.



