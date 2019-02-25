SIA/NPD Release Monthly Retail Sales Data For December 2018

Snowsports Industries America released their US Snow Industry Retail Market Report, featuring December 2018 sales data. This data reflects retail sales from the prime winter sports sales season, showing that US snow sports retail sales were off to a robust start, increasing 7.4% YTD versus the same period in 2017.

SIA has partnered with industry-leader NPD Group on this research. SIA delivers monthly retail sales data to its members, from November-May, to help give them valuable insights to optimize their business.

The NPD Group collects point-of-sale data from selected retailers for its US Snow Industry View Tracking Service. The free data is available only to SIA Premium, Standard and Retailer/Rep members.

“The December sales data reflects the excitement that’s pervasive this winter throughout the snow sports community, driven in large part because of continued product innovation across our industry and the great snow all across the US,” said SIA president Nick Sargent.“

Other key insights include:

Sales are up across all retail channels in YTD 2018 vs. 2017. Specialty retail leads all channels.

5% of males are shopping online in 2018. 27.3% females

Men’s gear generated 70% more retail sales vs women’s YTD 2018 vs. 2017

The West was the largest sales market once again, with Northeast #2

