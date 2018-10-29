SIA Partners With NPD Group

Snowsports Industries America Partners With The NPD Group To Deliver Topline Retail Sales Data

Boosts The Business Of Winter By Bringing Deeper

Research Capabilities To Its Members

SIA members have a new tool in their toolbox to help them navigate the ever-changing and challenging winter sports landscape.

“We’re proud to announce a new partnership with The NPD Group, to roll out monthly top-line retail sales data on the snow sports industry from August through March,” says Maria McNulty, COO of SIA. “NPD is the leading provider of retail data, and we’re excited to bring this valuable intelligence to our members.”

NPD’s Sports practice tracks point-of-sale (“POS”) market data of sports products for categories spanning outdoor, running, paddle and snow sports, cycling, and team sports. NPD’s U.S. POS sales tracking is derived from a panel of reporting retailers that represent over 26,000 doors from sports specialty to mass merchants, as well as e-commerce.

On a monthly basis throughout the snow sports season, SIA will deliver to its members a total snow sports industry view of apparel, accessories and equipment across alpine, snowboard and nordic at the top-line level. Its coverage will span the snow specialty, snow specialty e-commerce and sporting goods channels.

There will be monthly topline retail sales reports for the season.* There will also be more granular topline reports available in certain categories. Access is based on level of membership.

“We’ve had very good buzz from our membership about these new offerings,” says McNulty. “These reports will provide our members with the ability to better understand market size, identify trends, manage pricing strategies, spot growth opportunities as well as better understand & manage production.It’s a huge opportunity to make better business decisions based on the best data. We look forward to a long relationship with NPD and providing the best tools to our members.”

“Today’s retail landscape is being reshaped, and having comprehensive retail data at our fingertips is more valuable than ever to understand what is happening, and how to act, in the marketplace. NPD’s coverage of retail and consumer trends paired with industry expertise across more than 20 industries gives retailers, brands and manufacturers a competitive advantage in making more informed and strategic business decisions. We are excited to partner with SIA in uncovering opportunities for the snow sports industry,” said Jim Kelley, President, Sports, The NPD Group.

“As a supplier, it’s important to understand retail sell through results in a timely manner. These monthly reports will provide us with the year over year and month over month data and insights we need to gage how retail is performing in season. This data will be an integral tool in our current and future planning,” said Mike Adams, VP at Amer Sports.

For more information on monthly topline reports, as well as other available research products and pricing, additional data, and custom research, contact your SIA member services representative or reach out to NPD for more information on brand level and additional retail data products.

*Reports to cover the following sales months: August and September combined, October, November, December, January, February and March