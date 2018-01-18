SIA’s Top Ten Ways to Have the Best Megashow Experience Possible

For those of you who’ve attended the Snow Show before, just when you thought you had the experience in Denver nailed down after nine years, this year’s event will be an entirely new ballgame.

With the addition of the Outdoor Retailer show, Denver and the Colorado Convention Center will play host to more people than ever before. Downtown will be bursting at the seams. Sure, it’ll be unfamiliar and may present a few hassles, but we’re confident that after it’s all over, you’ll say it was the best show ever — and we’re here to help!

Expect: Long lines at registration; A totally unfamiliar show floor; Every space in the Convention Center will be filled; Crowded restaurants.

Let us help you avoid the headaches and really have some fun with these insider tips.

1. Plan ahead. Arrive early to registration on Day 1. Don’t think you can just arrive at the start of the show each day and walk in. Plan for a crowd at the opening bell.

2. Take the train. Get to downtown from the airport via the light rail. It’s quicker and is only $9.00. And oh yeah, it’s better for the environment, too. There’s also a free bus that runs up and down the 16ith Street Mall.

3. Use Lyft. Download the app and get an affordable ride in minutes with code SIA2018.

4. Make dinner reservations now. Check out Visit Denver… they can help recommend restaurants and more https://www.denver.org

5. Download the show app. Plan out your meetings in advance. There will be booths all throughout the Convention Center in a totally new floorplan, so plan ahead, map it out and build time in between meetings. Download it here.

6. Stop by the SIA booth in the Atrium lobby in the morning for coffee, and we’ll help point you in the right direction. We have staff on hand to answer any questions you have about the show. Plus live painting by Gianna Andrews and some giveaways, too.

7. Avoid the crowds. Get out of the downtown area. Head over to Cherry Creek, walk to Lodo, RiNo, Union Station or Larimer Square for dinner instead of fighting a crowded restaurant right by the Convention Center.

8. The best view and roofdeck is at the Meridian near the Convention Center. It’ll be crowded if it’s nice out, but it’s worth it.

9. Unwind with SIA and 10 Barrel Brewing every afternoon/evening at SIAprés, at the Hyatt Regency bar across the street from the Convention Center.

10. Smile. Help others wherever you can. Remember, the snow community has been here before and if you see someone totally lost or frustrated, lend a hand. If that doesn’t work, send them to the SIA booth, we’ll take care of them!

11. Ask a local. Remember how all those friendly local pedicab drivers and waitresses used to hook you up in SLC? Well, Denver locals are on point, and you might even mix them up with the industry ilk. For a true Denver local’s experience, take a pedicab over to the Retro Room for some pickle shots and Hamms.

See you all next week!