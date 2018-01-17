Skida Headwear 10-Year Anniversary Limited Edition Collection

Skida, a Burlington, Vermont-based and ski-inspired headwear and accessories brand — specializing in locally-made, colorful, limited edition prints for men, women and kids — announced a 10th Anniversary Collection featuring commemorative patterns with a nod to the brand’s past.

A decade after Skida founder Corinne Prevot made the first Skida hats for her high school Nordic ski team in northern Vermont, the company celebrates its 10-year anniversary. At age 16, Prevot started the brand while attending Burke Mountain Academy. She maintained and grew the business through her four years at Middlebury College before establishing its headquarters in Burlington. Today, Skida is sold online and at over 300 retail locations in four countries and 23 states. Skida has brought to market hundreds of prints, supporting local production in Vermont with limited edition products that encourage play, generate smiles and bring people together. In addition, Skida has opened its arms to help those in need. The Skida Plus One program, which partners with treatment centers to provide hats that supply warmth and comfort to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, has donated over 1,000 hats to date.

Available in Skida’s line of hats, neckwarmers and headbands, the 10th Anniversary Collection offers six patterns carefully curated to celebrate Skida’s youthful, adventurous and colorful spirit that has shined through many memorable moments from the past 10 years.

“This is a pivotal milestone for Skida,” says Prevot. “We want to celebrate the brand’s success and keep the fun, positive qualities rolling forward. The collection’s youthful, bright, colorful women’s-focused patterns capture Skida’s original colors and energy.”

The 10th Anniversary Collection’s patterns are a tribute to Skida’s beginnings, most notably the Strawberry Fields print. In the early days, Prevot took to the Internet to find bolt-ends and limited runs of printed fabrics. An all-time favorite was a short run of scratch and sniff fabric found on Ebay – a bright, fun strawberry pattern that actually smelled like strawberries.

“Strawberry Fields,” says Skida Sales Director, Andrea Sleeper, “is a nod to the spontaneity, serendipity, whimsy – all part of the Skida spirit and true to the brand vision of taking risks and finding unexpected treasures and smiles around every corner.”

Skida’s 10th Anniversary Collection is available online at www.skida.com and at select retailers.