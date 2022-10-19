Smith Announces Zero Plastic Waste Across Winter Packaging & Beyond

Partnership Kick-off with gogglesoc Advances Sustainability Efforts in Eyewear Protection

Portland, OR (October 19, 2022) – Since launching its CORE Collection of eyewear made from post-consumer water bottles in early Spring 2022, Smith has continued its commitment to support and encourage those that love the outdoors to consider the environment with every purchase. Smith is pleased to announce the discontinuation of plastic waste across new packaging of wintersports & eyewear products beginning rollout in Fall 2022. This includes the removal of plastic windows on goggle boxes, polybags, and internal plastic protectors across the new packaging. In addition, all new retail boxes are now produced from post-consumer recycled cardboard that are designed to easily fold flat for compact storage for reuse and/or disposal.

The move signifies an incredible reduction in waste including 1 million polybags saved annually across goggles and 1.2 million polybags eliminated annually from helmet production. Smith is also removing foam blocks and pads from its helmet boxes – used to protect the product during transportation – and re-engineered the box with an insert that adjusts at the corners to help cradle the helmet. The new box is robustly designed to be shipped as is, reducing the need for a secondary shipping container.

True to its legacy of design & innovation, Smith continues to push the boundaries of lens sizes and shapes and wanted to offer a sustainable solution to keeping lenses scratch-free to be used on the hill longer, extending the product lifecycle. For Winter 2022/23 and beyond, Smith is partnered with gogglesoc – the pioneers of eco-friendly eyewear accessories for the outdoors – to ship a Smith branded gogglesoc with each of the six models in the MAG goggle family, with the Survey and Survey Jr. snow helmets to protect the integrated ChromaPop™ visor, and with select goggle capsule collections including Smith’s Athlete Series and collaborations with The North Face and Aaron Draplin. While eliminating significant waste in product packaging, the premium and protective solution is no added cost to the consumer.

Each breathable gogglesoc is made from post-consumer recycled water bottles – one bottle produces three gogglesoc covers – and offers dual use as both a cleaning cloth and lens protector.

