STOCKHOLM (October 12, 2022) – Houdini, the functional life wear company committed to designs that are timeless, versatile, minimalist and circular, today announces a bolstered global leadership team and the establishment of a U.S. office in Portland, Oregon, a hub of innovation in a place that highly values its connection to the outdoors. Specifically, Niclas Bornling has been appointed to general manager of North America and Brian Anthony will be head of sales and merchandising, both working from Portland. Gabriel Ingemarson joins the executive team as chief operating officer in the company’s Stockholm, Sweden headquarters.

Bornling, a seasoned brand and marketing professional with twenty-five years of experience developing world class brands, served as head of brand engagement and DTC sales at Houdini for the past two years. He will continue to build Houdini’s global presence and is set to lead the company’s plans to grow the brand in North America.

“Niclas brings the creative depth and fearlessness that Houdini needs to broaden our reach and share our mission to create functional, timeless apparel that gives back to the planet,” says Eva Karlsson, CEO of Houdini Sportswear. “Our goal is to set a new industry standard for the apparel industry; Niclas has the necessary skills and drive to make that happen. Brian’s proven expertise will be a tremendous asset as we work to drive U.S. sales, nurture retailer relationships and to introduce more consumers to the brand.”

Newly appointed Head of Sales and Merchandising of North America, Brian Anthony previously worked with outdoor brands KEEN and Salomon in addition to founding his own cycling apparel company, ANTHM Collective. He is responsible for strengthening the company’s brand recognition and reputation and driving sales in the U.S.

Andrea Tomasini, recently promoted to head of global wholesale, with over 20 years of experience from Patagonia will be supporting both Anthony and Bornling.

Gabriel Ingemarson, named COO, brings 25 years of experience leading operations at frontrunner companies with strategic planning, negotiations, and financial analysis. Prior to Houdini, Ingemarson worked at Doconomy as CFO and has held additional positions as CFO and acting CEO at Mini Rodini.

About Houdini Sportswear

Houdini is an odd band of friends from Sweden on a quest to reimagine the future of circular sportswear. Ever since the start in 1993 Houdini has challenged the norms of the outdoor industry, as a company led by women, as innovators of sustainable design and as pioneers of circular business models. Ultimately Houdini wants to enable and inspire people to reconnect to nature.

Media Contact: Kelly Blake – [email protected]