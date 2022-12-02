SMITH LAUNCHES NEW TRIPLE-CERTIFIED SUMMIT BACKCOUNTRY HELMET

Winter 2022/23 (December 1, 2022) – From skin track to boot pack to summit ascents, the new Summit MIPS snow helmet is designed to go light and go far across a variety of mountaineering endeavors. Informed and inspired by Smith athletes Cody Townsend and Hadley Hammer, the hybrid shell construction blends a durable exterior with a lightweight in-molded shell in a minimalist approach that is triple-certified to meet global alpine ski certifications, international mountaineering standards, and backcountry touring expectations.

The Summit addresses the need for ultimate protection and mountaineering specific details to withstand alpine pursuits without excess. Features include zonal Koroyd® coverage on the sides and crown of the head for lightweight, energy-absorbing, and ventilated impact protection in case of a fall, MIPS® Brain Protection System to reduce rotational forces caused by angled impacts, and a patent-pending Smith custom BOA® Fit System offering micro-adjustability for comfort and personalized conformity. For extreme packability, the BOA Fit System collapses into the helmet for space saving when stowing the helmet inside a pack. Additionally, external bungee loops offer secure attachment when storing the Summit on the outside of a pack. The ballcap-compatible shell design includes a low-profile integrated headlamp strap to route and keep a light in place, and also ships with a cold weather beanie liner to address versatility in weather conditions. 33 fixed vents, plus Smith’s AirEvac™ ventilation system designed for ultimate integration with Smith goggles, keeps airflow moving for comfort and eyewear fog-free for optimized visibility.

The new Summit helmet (MSRP $230 USD / $280 CDN – Weight: 16 oz/400g, size medium) is offered in five colors – including Matte Algae/Olive in collaboration with outdoor utility tool manufacturer, VSSL – and is available now at select retailers worldwide and online at smithoptics.com.

About Smith

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 57 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is available at smithoptics.com.