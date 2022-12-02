20,000 Attendees Descend on Hynes Convention Center in Boston for Inaugural Snowbound Expo

Snowbound – The new Boston Ski & Snowboard expo celebrates huge success

BOSTON (December 1, 2022) — Raccoon Media Group is pleased to announce that final numbers indicate 19,661 snowsports enthusiasts gathered for the first edition of Snowbound Expo in Boston at the Hynes Convention Center (November 18-20, 2022), immersing themselves in the best that the New England mountains have to offer.

The show was the first ski and snowboard show that has taken place in Boston since 2019 and visitors attended the show to shop the latest gear and apparel from over 100 brands, hear from a stellar speaker line-up, and plan their next trip to the mountains ahead of the Winter 2022/23 season.

Inspiration, inclusivity and sustainability reflected the ethos of the expo

The show’s two stages played host to Olympic Athletes, record-breaking leaders, and adventurers from across the US, including Conrad Anker, Kelly Clark, Phil Henderson, Chris Davenport, Dani Reyes-Acosta and many more. Each speaker regaled attendees in the packed theaters with the highs, lows, achievements, and failures from a life spent in the mountains. The show opened on Friday with a ‘standing room only’ crowd hearing inspirational stories from Bode Miller, along with additional insights with Doug Lewis and Mary Walsh, the two hosts for the Seirus Inspiration Stage.

Sustainability, diversity, and accessibility to the slopes was high on the agenda and reflected the ethos of the expo where the organizers welcomed both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers to the snowsport scene, no matter their ability or background. Brands were on hand to provide face-to-face expert advice to shoppers about the latest gear, apparel and technology where the focus was on the beginning-of-season new product ranges.

A number of features encouraged families to make the most of their day out an Indoor Slope where skis and boards were tried and tested, Giant Street Curling from Lake Placid University Games and a Cross Country Ski and Snowshoe Experience by the Cross-Country Ski Association. Wachusett Mountain School brought their Learn to Ski deck where beginners learned the basics of skiing. Après Ski was certainly not forgotten with the Ikon Pass Alpine Mountain Bar offering a chance for visitors to meet friends for a drink and special Happy Hours for Pass Holders each day. The Fat Tire Beer Garden also brought the après atmosphere with an abundance of socializing and fun.

New Snowbound Expo a great success and dates already set for 2023

Angela Maly, Director of Field Sales, Ikon Pass, said “Snowbound Expo was a great event for meeting New England skiers and informing them about planning trips out to the West. We have loved interacting with consumers in person – it is invaluable for the snowsports industry.”

Stephen Morgan, Managing Director of Raccoon Snow Inc, organizer of Snowbound Expo commented, “We are blown away by the positive feedback that we have received. We are a small team with a huge heart for sustainable events and making snowsports accessible to all. We achieve this by strategically partnering with associations who are doing more for communities who cannot access the mountains with ease. By offering a large number of free-of-charge early-bird tickets and working with fantastic partners like Boston.com and Snowsports Industries America, we felt honoured to bring the community back together and welcome new visitors who hadn’t previously attended the BEWI show.”

Morgan also added that the show’s visitor survey indicated that ticket holders collectively spend over $27 million per year to engage in winter snowsports activities, and on average spent approximately $500 each as a result of the Expo.

Plans are already underway for an even bigger show in 2023, when Snowbound Expo will move to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on November 3-5; tickets will go on sale mid-August next year. To be notified when tickets go on sale, register for the Expo’s newsletter.

