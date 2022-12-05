Colorado Businesses: Help Adopt Clean Cars II In 2023!

We want to make you aware of an important piece of climate legislation currently being considered in Colorado, and ask for your assistance to help get it across the goal line.

Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) is a proposed policy that states can start adopting in 2022 to ensure the economic, environmental, and health benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) are available to Colorado consumers sooner rather than later. ACC II will make new EVs more reliable and affordable so that they can meet the needs of all drivers.

After the rule is finalized, it will become effective in 2026 and will require an increasing percentage of new EV sales each year. By 2035, all new vehicles sold in Colorado would need to be electric. Here is some more information on Clean Cars II.

Since cars and trucks emit 20% of the carbon emissions in the U.S., we cannot overstate how important this new rule would be to help tackle climate change and improve our state’s air quality, protecting Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy.

The Polis Administration is currently deciding whether they want to take up this rule in 2023, and the decision needs to be made by the end of this month. To help make this happen, the Governor needs to hear from our state’s business leaders now, about the economic imperative and the urgency to address climate change by implementing ambitious rules such as Clean Cars II.

If Governor Polis does decide to take this rule up, we’ll continue to use our influence in 2023 to make sure that it’s implemented properly next year.

But first things first: we need to get Governor Polis to even take this rule up. Below is a link to a joint letter from Colorado’s outdoor industry business leaders tomorrow that I hope you will quickly add your name to, and we’ll deliver it to Governor Polis before the Holidays.

If you have any questions or want more information, please let us know.

Thank you in advance for your help.