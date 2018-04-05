Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows Encourages Guests and Employees to “Shred and Shed” to Benefit Sharing Warmth Around the Globe (S.W.A.G.)

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has donated over 14,000 ski jackets and pants since 2009, and now, there are seven donation drop off points across Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. S.W.A.G. is in need of outer layers only (jackets & pants) in adult and youth sizes.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is thrilled to continue its partnership with the National Ski Areas Association’s winter gear collection program, Sharing Warmth Around the Globe (S.W.A.G.). When the temperature begins to rise, making way for tee-shirt skiing at the Spring Skiing Capital™ all guests are encouraged to “Shred and Shed” those well-loved outer layer items. Snow pants and jackets donated by guests will be combined with retired employee uniforms to help S.W.A.G. deliver winter clothing to those in need who live in colder climate countries across the globe. With seven donation bins located at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows this spring, shredding and shedding for a good cause is incredibly easy.

Look for the bins at the following locations:

Squaw Valley

Members Locker Room

Aerial Tram Locker Room

Olympic Village Lodge, HR Offices

Main Ticket Office Lobby

Aerial Tram Ticket Lobby

Alpine Meadows

Main Ticket Office

Employee Building, First Floor

To participate in this donation drive, please bring used winter jackets and snow pants to the locations noted above at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. No other clothing items are being collected at this time. S.W.A.G. is in particular need of youth sized items, so parents are urged to consider donating outgrown children’s clothing. S.W.A.G. is unable to take donation of fleece, base layers (long underwear, leggings, etc.) or accessories.

For more information about Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows or the National Ski Areas Association and S.W.A.G., visit: www.squawalpine.com. Collaboration with S.W.A.G. is one of the nearly 200 initiatives and organizations supported by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and its guests. Learn more about what you can do at squawalpine.com/community.

About Sharing Warmth Around the Globe (S.W.A.G)

The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) S.W.A.G. program is dedicated to the distribution of retired ski resort uniforms to those in need in cold weather countries throughout the world. NSAA collects retired winter resort uniforms for distribution outside the United States in cold weather countries of need. NSAA partners with NGO’s (non-governmental organizations), governmental agencies and adventure travel companies to assist those in need by facilitating the delivery of retired winter resorts jackets.

About Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows

Voted ‘Best Ski Resort’ in North America for the third year in a row by USA Today and 10Best Readers’ Choice, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is an internationally renowned mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, California. Spanning over 6,000 skiable acres across two mountains, skiers and riders of all ability levels are welcomed by over 65 percent beginner and intermediate terrain, 14 easy-to-navigate mountain zones and a custom app to make the most of every visit. The resort features slopeside lodging at The Village at Squaw Valley, which bustles year round with nonstop events and over 50 bars, restaurants and boutiques. With an annual average of 450 inches of snowfall and 300 sunny California days, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is known as the Spring Skiing Capital as it provides one of the longest ski and snowboard seasons in Lake Tahoe. Visit squawalpine.com or call 1.800.403.0206 to learn more.