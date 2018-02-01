Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows and Liberty Utilities Collaborating to Power Resort with Renewable Energy by December 2018

To help achieve Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ goal to be powered by 100 percent clean, renewable energy sources, Liberty Utilities, the electric service provider in the Lake Tahoe region of California, is actively collaborating with resort leadership to identify and develop new renewable energy generation, storage and energy efficiency projects to benefit the Olympic Valley and surrounding areas. Subject to regulatory approval, the two companies intend to achieve the resort’s 100 percent renewable goal as early as December 2018.

“Liberty Utilities is committed to furthering the renewable energy goals of the State of California and has already made great strides with innovative projects such as our 50 megawatt Luning solar generation plant and our recently approved 10 megawatt Turquoise solar facility,” said Greg Sorensen, president of Liberty Utilities’ West Region. “Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has been very clear about their goal of powering their operations with 100 percent clean, renewable energy as soon as possible. The fact that Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is such an engaged customer with renewable energy use goals that align with our own is inspirational. We are very supportive of their initiative, which helps accelerate our transition to renewables to benefit customers throughout our service territory.”

While 25 percent of Liberty Utilities’ current power mix includes renewables, the utility intends to develop and deploy a project or series of projects to achieve procurement of renewables equal to 100 percent of the electricity use of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows as well as other customers with 100 percent renewable electricity goals. This action also further supports the State of California’s renewable energy goals, including proactively achieving the goals outlined in Senate Bill 100 (SB-100), which is expected to be reconsidered in the upcoming California legislative session. SB 100 aims for 100 percent of total retail sales of electricity in California to come from eligible renewable energy resources and zero-carbon resources by December 31, 2045.

Liberty Utilities is supporting the 100 percent renewable goal of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and other customers through the development of new renewable energy projects, particularly solar. These projects will provide additional clean, renewable energy options for Liberty Utilities’ 49,000 customers in California, including Coleville, Floriston, Loyalton, Markleeville, North Lake Tahoe, Portola, South Lake Tahoe, Topaz Lake, Truckee, Verdi, Walker, and Woodfords.

“We take accountability for our company’s contribution to CO2, hence our longstanding and unyielding internal focus on reducing our overall footprint,” said Andy Wirth, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. “We’re glad to finally advance on this key, strategic level changeover to 100 percent renewable-sourced energy.”

With this change, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will reduce its total annual carbon footprint, including fuels and other sources unrelated to the power grid, from 13,078 metric tons to an estimated 6,682 metric tons – a 49 percent reduction which is equivalent to the emissions generated by the annual electric use of 959 homes.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that moving to all renewable energy in the present tense – not a generation from now – is not just possible, it’s entirely doable. We have all got to generate the demand for renewable energy and support world-class and progressive companies like Liberty Utilities,” Wirth continued.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ sustainability programs are not new – they date back to the resort’s founding; however, they have been expanded over the past seven years as more solutions-based resort initiatives have inspired innovation and a desire to change behaviors. Some of these efforts include banning single-use plastic water bottle sales, introducing ride share and carpool incentive programs, and more.

For more information about the resort’s sustainability programs, visit squawalpine.com/community.

Liberty Utilities Co. owns and operates regulated water, wastewater, natural gas and electric transmission and distribution utilities in 12 states, delivering responsive and reliable essential services to over 750,000 customers across the United States. With a local approach to management, service and support, we deliver efficient, dependable services to meet the needs of our customers. Liberty Utilities provides a superior customer experience through walk-in customer centers, locally focused conservation and energy efficiency initiatives, and programs for businesses and residential customers. We measure our performance in terms of service reliability, an enjoyable customer experience, and an unwavering dedication to public and workplace safety. Liberty Utilities currently operates in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Texas.

Voted ‘Best Ski Resort’ in North America for the third year in a row by USA Today and 10Best Readers’ Choice, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is an internationally renowned mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, California. Spanning over 6,000 skiable acres across two mountains, skiers and riders of all ability levels are welcomed by over 65 percent beginner and intermediate terrain, 14 easy-to-navigate mountain zones and a custom app to make the most of every visit. The resort features slopeside lodging at The Village at Squaw Valley®, which bustles year round with nonstop events and over 50 bars, restaurants and boutiques. With an annual average of 450 inches of snowfall and 300 sunny California days, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is known as the Spring Skiing Capital™ as it provides one of the longest ski and snowboard seasons in Lake Tahoe.