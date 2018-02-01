On-Snow Demo Day 2 Wrap Up

The largest demo of it’s kind, there were people from all over the globe in attendance, and more than 3,300 registered attendees. The SIA Team rode the lifts today, talked to members, retailers, partners and more.



Here are some of the things we heard:

“I’m seeing some brands that haven’t been here before. I like that.”

“I never would have tried these skis had a friend not suggested I try them. It’s one of those things where I get to see more than I expected.”

“I love seeing all my brands and retailers here. It makes my job so much easier.”

Thank you!

What was the best thing you saw at the demo? At the show? Have something that stood out and you said, “I gotta get that”? If that’s the case, comment below or on Facebook.

Thanks for being a part of the SIA / WWSRA Demo at Copper Mountain and thanks for being a part of the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show in Denver. We’ll see you soon!