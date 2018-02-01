SIA / WWSRA Demo Day 1 Wrap Up Report

Here’s a wrap from Day 1…and a little bit of last night. This is where it all comes together…ON SNOW! Alpine, Nordic, Snowboard, Backcountry, Uphill Race, SIAprés, Goggles, Helmets, Bindings…if you didn’t demo it today, you always have tomorrow.

More than 3,300 registered attendees and over 160 demo partners all in one place — the largest demo like it in the world! Copper Mountain played host again this year for everything from Nordic, uphill, boards, skis, bindings, helmets, goggles, tubing and more!

Tele is alive and well. As is snowboarding. And snowshoeing. And freeride.

OR + Snow Show Survey

We want to know what you thought of the show – take the survey now and give us a piece of your mind – the good, great, bad, ugly, fun and future. Give it to us straight, friends. Take the survey now!