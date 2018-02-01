SIA Releases 2018 Consumer Report

Snowsports Industries America (SIA), the non-profit trade association for the winter sports industry, announces its release of the 2018 SIA Consumer Behavior Report today.

The SIA U.S. Consumer Behavior Report (https://www.snowsports.org/research/) is an in-depth look at how winter sports participants purchase their equipment and provides an understanding of the modern snow sports consumer. The study focuses on the evolving nature of consumer behavior, preferences, buying patterns, and how they research what to buy.

“SIA’s research team is uncovering the ‘how consumers buy’ puzzle,” said Nick Sargent, SIA’s president. “We are looking across demographics, and finding out what is happening in brick-and-mortar and online as it relates to the consumer journey.”

Some key insights in the report include:

Time consumers take to purchase

Consumer research preference across channels (e.g. in-store, online, and reviews)

When customers research products online

Consumer smartphone purchasing and research behavior

This report is free to all SIA Members and is also available at a cost of $550 to non-members. To access the report, please contact Kyle Kennedy, director of member services: kkennedy@snowsports.org.

In an effort to provide more tools for its members, SIA will be launching a host of new studies over the next several months including consumer buying habits, retail analysis, purchasing habits by product category, and a series of monthly industry insights.

SnowSports Industries America (SIA) is a non-profit, member-owned trade association for the winter sports industry. SIA works year-round with snow-sports suppliers, retailers, resorts, reps, and service providers to develop products and programs that support individual and collective business needs. Through research, education, consumer outreach, retail support, and participation initiatives, SIA drives industry growth on every level. SIA also hosts the annual On-Snow Demo/Ski-Ride Fest and the Industry + Intelligence Day, in addition to other events vital to the health of the winter-sports ecosystem.