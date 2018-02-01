SIA’s Day 4 OR + Snow Show Wrap Up

We did it! The first combined Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show is finished in Denver and we are deep in setting up at Copper Mountain for the SIA / WWSRA On-Snow Demo! The first Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show in Denver was a blast and the overall vibe was awesome. Learning curve? You bet, but hey – it was fun, productive and yes – paper written. More to follow on all the successes and stories from the show. Stay tuned!

We want to know what you thought of the show – take the survey now and give us a piece of your mind – the good, great, bad, ugly, fun and future. Give it to us straight, friends.

On-Snow Demo Update!

We have over 170 companies waiting to show you next year’s goods, so don’t miss it! The Nordic area will be for Monday only – be sure to get to the Nordic Demo area! And please…be patient at registration…we will work hard to get you on snow.

SIA SPRING FEST – Save the Date!

Freshly updated schedule and more reasons to be a part of the must-attend end-of-season event in Park City. MORE INFO HERE!