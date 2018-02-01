SIA’s Daily Wrap: Day 2

Day 2: Halfway There!

The first two days of the 2018 OR+Snow Show lived up to all of our expectations. The energy and excitement is as high as it’s ever been and we’re looking forward to tomorrow. We hope to see you all there. In the meantime, here are a few photos from the day and some reminders of upcoming events.



SPECIAL EVENTS FROM THE SHOW:

Camber Outdoor Thought Leaders Keynote

A Conversation with Donna Carpenter, CEO of Burton Snowboards Sally McCoy former CEO of CamelBak; and Jerry Stritzke, CEO of REI and Ken Meidell, CEO of Dakine.

Saturday, 7:00 a.m. Four Seasons Ballroom, Colorado Convention Center

Backcountry Film Festival Night of Stoke

Night of Stoke: Revolution and Evolution, a Night of Social Innovation of the Outdoor Community. Saturday night,

6:30 p.m. Bellco Theater

SIAprés Every Day

Join us every day at the Strata Bar in the Hyatt Regency. In partnership with 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

#lovewinter with SIA & Bigtruck

SIA and bigtruck have partnered to create limited edition hats celebrating #lovewinter. We’ll have them at our booth during Saturday’s Happy Hour, so stop by and get one! These are VERY limited edition and trust us…you want one

Support Live Art!

Gianna Andrews will be painting live at the SIA booth in the mornings at 8:30am for SIA’s coffee hour and in the afternoons during Happy Hour starting at 3:30pm.

Tell Us, We Want to Know!

We’d really appreciate it you could take a minute to fill out this survey. Tell us what you think of the OR+Snow Show so far so we can make it the best it can be. Thanks!

Register for the On-Snow Demo at the OR+Snow Show!

Spend more time on the snow. Make sure to register and fill out your waivers for the on-snow demo before you go to Copper!

Ready for the Copper Uphill Sprint?

The annual COSMIC/SIA event is at Copper on Jan 29th.

Details Here

Karaoke Anyone?

Get up to Copper on Sunday night and embarrass yourself in front of the entire industry at Jack’s for the

“I Wanna Be (in)Famous Karaoke Party.