SIA’s Daily Wrap: Day 1

Day 1: It’s On!

Over 1000 brands, more than 1000 working media, and over 11,000 retail buyers! Day 1 is in the books and we all made it. Here are some photos from the day…



Warren Miller was a true icon in the ski industry – an inspiration to generations of skiers. Warren Miller not only helped create the action sports film industry, but set the tone of the entire ski culture and lifestyle of winter sports. We all knew that it was the start of winter when the newest Warren Miller film came to town. Warren Miller embodied our industry and our culture and we will all miss that iconic voice. Thank you, Warren.