The Last Chair: The Daily Wrap from OR+Snow Show 2018

February 1, 2018

Industry + Intelligence Day 2018: Embrace the Spirit of Change


Industry & Intelligence Day Kicks Off Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show To 1,700 Attendees
A day of inspired and educational discussions, headlined by Vail Resort CEO Rob Katz speaking about how Vail Resorts has re-imagined the mountain resort experience by carefully curating a unique leadership culture. One notable takeaway: “Innovation requires leaders with Self Awareness, Learning Agility, Vulnerability, Candor and the Ability to Manage Tension”

On Thursday (Day 1):

8:00 a.m. Free Coffee!
Stop by the SIA booth for free coffee on your way to the show floor

8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Live Art With Gianna Andrews
Artist Gianna Andrews will be painting in the SIA booth

3:00 – 6:00 p.m. SIA Happy Hour With Big Truck Hats
Get a limited edition, Big Truck Hat in the SIA booth!

3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Live Art With Gianna Andrews
Artist Gianna Andrews will be painting in the SIA booth (again)

6:00 p.m. – ??? SIAprés in the Hyatt Regency/Strata Bar
Sponsored by 10 Barrel Brewing Co. with DJ Matty Mo

8:00 p.m. Spyder One Love Party in the Hyatt Regency/Strata Bar

