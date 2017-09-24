These Photos Are Real: Patrollers Shred Silverton Mountain on September 24

The most recent low pressure system across the West dropped enough snow on the slopes for some very eager Silverton Mountain ski and snowboard patrollers to get the first turns of the season. And according to Silverton’s Jen Brill, the photos are real.

The patrollers apparently could not resist the opportunity to ride the chairlift today to make some turns on the upper mountain and kick off the start of the season at Silverton. The base is still building with coverage a little spotty, the resort said, but the fun factor was clearly off the charts as the first lift served turns of the Colorado 2017/18 ski season were made today at Colorado’s highest-elevation ski area.

The official start of the season at Silverton is slated for December, but if the snow keeps up at this pace, officials said, that date could be pushed up.

Silverton Mountain is the highest ski area in North America with a peak of 13,487 feet and providing skiing and snowboarding on all-natural snow as early as August in previous years.

Photos Courtesy of Silverton Mountain