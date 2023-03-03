UNITED STATES COLLEGIATE SKI AND SNOWBOARD ASSOCIATION HOSTS 44th ANNUAL U.S. COLLEGIATE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPSTM

MAMMOTH LAKES, California. March 3rd 2023 – The U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) will host its 5-day long annual Collegiate National ChampionshipsTM from March 7-11th, 2023 at snowy Mammoth Mountain, California. Over 500 competitors will compete for National collegiate titles in alpine, nordic, snowboard and freeski events west of the Mississippi River for the first time since 2019.

Event partners include Mammoth Mountain, Ikon Pass, Borah Teamwear, SYNC Performance, ACL Strong, Curated Reliable Racing, Vola Racing, Cardo Systems, Atomic, and Swix.

USCSA is the only ski and snowboard league where colleges and universities compete and qualify for postseason competition as a team. This emphasis on team performance is a departure from the typical individual or world cup scoring format often found in skiing. Allowing entire teams to qualify for the USCSA Collegiate National ChampionshipsTM also allows for a greater number of competitors to attend the event, with over 200 alpine athletes, 200 freeski and snowboard athletes, and 100 nordic athletes competing next week at Mammoth Mountain.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting our 2023 National Championships back on the west coast and more specifically at Mammoth Mountain,” said USCSA President Chris Shumeyko. “With our 2021 National Championships being canceled due to COVID, descending on the Sierra Nevadas this year is bittersweet and certainly overdue!”

“We are excited to welcome the USCSA National Championships to Mammoth Mountain for the first time,” said Michelle Tomaier, Mammoth Mountain’s Director of Events, Sponsorships and Athletes. “It’s going to be an incredible week of competition during what looks to be a record breaking season of snowfall for us.”

Teams began their quest to qualify for the U.S. Collegiate Skiing and Snowboarding National ChampionshipsTM in their local conference competitions, held across 11 conferences spanning the nation, this December. Top teams from each conference attend one of 6 regional championships, which decide who ultimately qualifies to participate in events at the Collegiate National Championship. Results from all events can be found at www.uscsa.org.

Teams representing 65 colleges and universities are competing at the 2023 USCSA Collegiate National ChampionshipsTM. This includes alpine, snowboard, freeski, and nordic teams which qualified through their regional championships, including powerhouses such as Babson College (Alpine), Castleton University (Alpine, Nordic), Clarkson University (Alpine, Nordic), the University of Wyoming (Nordic), Lees-McRae College (Snowboard), Paul Smith’s College (Nordic) Rocky Mountain College (Alpine, Freeski), and St Olaf College (Alpine, Nordic). A full list of qualified institutions is attached.

Beginning March 7th, the USCSA Broadcast Network will bring audiences over 22 hours of LIVE, multi-camera HD video coverage from all three competition venues at its web portal: http://www.uscsa.com/broadcast. Scott “Boss” Hogg returns to lead the USCSA Broadcast Team at alpine, joined by legendary announcers at the alpine, nordic, and snowboard/freeski venues. The 2023 event will now include live coverage of each day’s Awards Ceremonies, and the final night’s Champions Banquet and Awards Show on the USCSA X-TRA Channel. Visit https://www.uscsa.org/broadcast for more information, including live-timing, daily schedules, and on-demand archived broadcasts.

The USCSA is the sports federation for collegiate team ski racing and snowboarding in America. The USCSA believes that student-athletes of all levels and abilities should have access to quality and exciting venues of competition. USCSA athletes agree that our team orientation fosters a collaborative approach across their collegiate athletic and academic careers, and often this mentality proves indispensable in their adult lives and careers. The organization includes 178 colleges from coast to coast, fielding 4,945 male and female, alpine, freestyle, nordic, and snowboarding athletes in over 300 events annually.

Media Contact: Jay Moyer, Marketing Committee Chair, [email protected]