Uvex Aligns with Fischer Skis for U.S. Distribution

Fischer Skis US LLC continues to expand its family of brands through a distribution agreement with German-based UVEX SPORTS GmbH & Co. KG. Beginning January 31, 2018, Fischer will manage sales, marketing and distribution of uvex’s winter product range throughout the U.S. market and Canada. In September, Fischer announced a similar distribution agreement with Eisbär headwear. Fischer, uvex and Eisbär operations will be based out of the Fischer Skis US headquarters in Auburn, NH, and a brand showroom in Salt Lake City that will service Western states.

“Uvex is in rapid growth mode. The brand has experienced a 30%-percent increase in sales in the U.S. market over the past 3 years,” said Ryan Leach, president of Fischer Skis US. “The historic brand is far and away the industry leader in innovation with ultimate lens technologies like variomatic and octo+ fit helmets. Timing couldn’t be better to expand in a market that is hungry for new and better products.”

Founded in 1926, German-made uvex goggles, helmets and eyewear have become the preferred choice for the world’s top winter sports athletes. More than 400 alpine, freestyle, ski jumping and luge athletes wore uvex helmets and goggles in the Sochi games. The alignment with Fischer Skis US will allow uvex to expand its reach and better service its dealer base through Fischer’s proven programs.For questions please contact Jeff Burkley (VP Sales & Marketing): jburkley@uvexsports.com.

The uvex group brings together three globally active companies under one roof: the uvex safety group, the uvex sports group (uvex sports and Alpina), and Filtral group (Filtral and Primetta). The uvex group is represented by 48 subsidiaries in 22 countries and chooses to do most of its manufacturing in Germany. Two thirds of the company’s 2,600-strong workforce (financial year 2016/17) is employed in Germany. uvex is a global partner to international elite sport and equips a host of top athletes. Our philosophy of protecting people is our duty and mission. To this end uvex develops, manufacturers and markets products and services for the safety of people at work, sports and recreation.

Founded in 1924 by Josef Fischer, who began making handcarts and sleds in a barn, Fischer Sports has become successful on an international scale through a tradition, pioneering and technological advancement. Today Fischer Sports is a full-range supplier for both Alpine and Nordic skiing equipment and have made it their mission to offer every category to the ever-focused skier more than just an outstanding product, but sophisticated technology and design that allows them to have a better skiing experience.