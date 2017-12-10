Vans Snow Partners with Team Rider Dan Liedahl to Deliver Customized Implant for 2017/18 Winter Season

Vans joins forces with global snow team rider Dan Liedahl, better known as “Danimals,” to deliver a customized Implant snowboard boot for the 2017/18 winter season. Showcasing Danimals’ original artwork, the Vans Implant is equipped with classic snowboard boot construction, finished with a fully-loaded feature package that caters to the needs and wants of every style of rider.

The Danimals Implant snowboard boot combines traditional lace-up technology with the Vans Hybrid Boa closure system and Custom Slide-Guide to provide adjustability around the instep area of your foot, eliminating heel lift and creating a more supportive and tunable boot. Constructed with heat-moldable Response Liners, dual-density UltraCush V2 footbeds, and the Reach Around cuff strap that allows the choice of wrapping the strap around the internal liner or exterior tongue, the Implant gives the opportunity to completely personalize the flex and fit of your boot. Whether you’ve been a lifetime lace-up snowboarder or a faithful Boa® rider, the Vans Implant with Hybrid Boa closure system lends to the demands of all snowboarders.

“Preventing heel lift thanks to the Boa is really what makes this boot one of a kind for me,” affirms Danimals. “Of all the boots that Vans has to offer, the Implant is what I choose to ride every day, for every condition.”

Hailing from Hyland Hills Minnesota, Danimals has made quite the name for himself in the snowboard street scene over the years. With an anticipated part in Vans’ first snowboard film, LANDLINE., this humble Minnesotan’s powerful, smooth and precise riding style will destroy anything that comes before his board.

The Danimals Implant boot is available online and in-stores now. To learn more about Vans snow boot technology and find an authorized dealer near you, visit Vans.com/snow.

