Welcome Legendary Big Mountain Skier Michelle Parker to the Peak Ski Company Team!

I wanted you to be the first to know of a new team member here at the Peak Ski Company.

Michelle Parker is joining the team here at Peak as the Director of Skiing & Development! I’ve attached the press release on this great news for a bit more detail. Michelle’s been a good friend of mine for quite some time. Her intellect, passion for innovation and the mountains coupled with her remarkable skiing abilities make her a perfect fit – in fact an ideal fit – for the leadership team here at Peak Ski Company.

As a skier, Michelle started off as a ski racer in Tahoe, then shifted over to free skiing at the age of 15. We’ve all watched her movies by the great film production companies such as Warren Miller, Poor Boyz and Red Bull and celebrated her winning the Best Female Performance at the Powder Video Awards and at the International Freeski Film Festival.

Be sure to check out this year’s hottest new film, Nexus, which features Michelle and is produced and directed by women and features a roster of all-women skiers. In fact, she’s in New York City right now and will be featured on a special NBC News segment hosted by Tom Llamas, which is slated to air on NBC on Friday, the 11th of November.

Join us in welcoming Michelle to the team and all the best from our headquarters and home here in snowy Bozeman, Montana.

Best,

Andy

Media Contact: Andy Wirth, Co-founder & CEO

peakskis.com