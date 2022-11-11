Smith I/O MAG Imprint 3D Goggle Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022

Portland, Oregon (November 10, 2022) – Smith, the global leader in snow goggles, is excited to announce today the I/O MAG Imprint 3D has been named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022 list in the Outdoor category. The entire list is comprised of 200 groundbreaking inventions across 25 categories, but with only 10 products awarded in Outdoor, Smith is honored to be among the recognized innovators.

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from the media outlet’s editors and correspondents around the world then evaluated each contender on several key factors including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

The Smith I/O MAG Imprint 3D goggle is the first custom goggle built to the individualized features of a person’s face. The bespoke product addresses the vast range of face shapes and features while eliminating the one-size fits all approach to gear. The custom experience provides increased all-day comfort, elimination of light leak due to improper fit, removal of pressure points or hot spots, and an expanded field of view.

Available exclusively within North America on smithoptics.com, the Smith I/O MAG Imprint 3D goggle ($450) includes the custom created Smith I/O MAG frame, two proprietary ChromaPop™ branded snow lenses, a protective hardcase, gogglesoc™ supplied lens protector and microfiber bag.

