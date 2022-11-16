Park City is the 1st most insta-worthy resort in the USA, study reveals

As the peak Ski season fast approaches, a new study has revealed Park City is the 1st most insta-worthy resort in the United States.

The research carried out by travel experts at Sleep Park Fly analysed ski resorts across the United States, looking at the number of Instagram posts and mentions of the resorts to reveal the most insta-worthy ski resorts in the United States.

You can view the full study here: The US Ski Index

The top 10 most insta-worthy ski resorts in the US:

·Park City, Utah takes the top spot with 1,313,970 Instagram mentions. This resort offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Deer Valley and Utah Olympic Park resort areas nearby, where the 2002 Winter Olympics were held. It’s no wonder that Park City came in first as the scenery provides amazing photo opps..

·Jackson Hole, Wyoming comes in second place with 973,997 Instagram mentions. It’s no surprise Jackson Hole which is just north of Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park is in the runner-up position with its stunning scenery.

·Breckenridge, Colorado makes the top 3 with 930,091 Instagram mentions. Located at an elevation of 9,600 ft above sea level with a beautiful town surrounding the resort,Breckenridge is a must-see destination for every skier and snowboarder. Whilst this Colorado spot ranked third, Colorado was the most insta-worthy state overall, with three of its resorts making up the top 10,

Further study insights:

· Breckenridge is named the best ski resort in the US.

· Heavenly is the most in-demand ski resort in the US with an average of 823,000 monthly google b searches.

· Park City is home to the longest ski slope of 250km.

· Jackson Hole has the most snowfall with an average of 437 inches.

· Arapahoe Basin holds first place for the cheapest season pass with a price of $599.

