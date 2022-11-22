Scott Lenhardt: Artistic Contributions to Burton Snowboards, 1994 – Present at Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum

STOWE, VT (November 21, 2022) Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s newest exhibit “Scott Lenhardt: Artistic Contributions to Burton Snowboards, 1994 – Present”, will open December 2nd with an opening party. West Rupert artist and Vermont native, Scott Lenhardt has created over 55 graphics for Burton Snowboards.

Lenhardt did his first graphic for Burton in 1995 while still in college, and over 25 years later he’s still pumping out artwork including signature graphics for the likes of riders like Ross Powers and Danny Davis. There will be an extensive selection of work for both Ross Powers and Danny Davis, including the art behind Danny’s current Deep Thinker series.

This exhibit features select works from throughout Lenhardt’s career that allow the viewer to step into his work as it progresses from concept to the full-sized paintings and the boards they become. Incredible detail is worked into his art, much of it hidden to the uninformed, but will come to life with Lenhardt’s insights on the work that are part of the exhibit. Intermixed will be other works that exemplify the range of his imagination.

In addition to snowboard graphics, Lenhardt has done work for Phish, Nike, Adidas, Mountain Dew, and Vice Magazine. He’s done numerous pet portraits and a very humous series called Twenty Four Hour Woman, but he’s best known for his work with Burton.

Scott grew up snowboarding in Southern Vermont and was part of the notorious Glebelands crew, who could be found shredding Bromley in the early/mid ‘90’s.

All are welcome at the opening party on Friday, December 2nd from 5:00 – 8:00, but an RSVP is required so the Museum does not exceed capacity. The event is free, but for a $50 donation when you RSVP one will receive a limited edition Mizu water bottle with Lenhardt’s graphic at the door, and two complimentary drink tickets. A $10 donation comes with two complimentary drink tickets. “Scott Lenhardt: Artistic Contributions to Burton Snowboards, 1994 – Present” will open late November 2022 and run through October 2023.

Exhibit underwriting includes Killington, Woodward Camps, Burton Snowboards, Darn Tough Vermont, The James Brand, Mizu Life, Dostie Brothers Frame Shop and Foley Incorporated.

About VTSSM – Since 1988, the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum has been dedicated to collecting, preserving, and celebrating the rich history of skiing and riding in Vermont. The museum is a 501c3 non-profit that survives on the support from the ski and snowboard community.

