Black Crows Teams with White Cloud to Launch North American Apparel Program

French ski brand Black Crows is making waves in North America with design-driven, performance ski products, announces a partnership with White Cloud Communication, a boutique communication and marketing firm specializing in active lifestyle, outdoors, adventure and winter sports brands. White Cloud will manage Black Crows public relations and communication strategy effective immediately.

Black Crows was founded in 2006 in Chamoix, France, by professional freeskiers Camille Jaccoux and Bruno Compagnet. The company introduced its growing line of freeskis to the North American market in 2014 and has since taken off, growing a dedicated following in North America and beyond. Continuing on this momentum, Black Crows prepares for the launch of a comprehensive apparel line for the 2018/19 winter season. The line is designed for avid freeski and backcountry skiers and, much like its hardgoods products, it will be design-driven with acute attention to detail without compromise in performance or comfort.

Black Crows’ partnership with White Cloud Communication will focus first and foremost on the launch of its comprehensive apparel line in North America, heading into the upcoming Winter 2018 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show. In addition, White Cloud will support Black Crow’s North American and global teams with communication strategy across all product lines.

“I’m proud of where Black Crows has come with a grassroots approach here in North America over the last few years, creating an extremely loyal following of hardgoods customers and advocates. As we move forward into this next chapter, we’re thrilled to partner with the team at White Cloud to put some more energy and strategy behind our public relations efforts heading into this year’s tradeshow season,” remarks Tristan Droppert, Black Crows’ North American Marketing Manger. “Cassie and her team are passionate skiers and outdoorswomen, all of whom have worked in-house for brands ingrained in the ski industry, an ideal match to help introduce our apparel line to the ski community.”

“The team at White Cloud is a group of dedicated skiers so we couldn’t be more thrilled to put our passion to work for a brand we wholeheartedly believe in. Black Crows has proven its commitment to making damn good products, and we’re excited to help the brand make a huge splash with the launch of its complete apparel line,” says White Cloud Founder, Cassie Abel. “To date, I haven’t found a ski I love more than the Atris Birdie, so there’s not a doubt in my mind that the apparel line will be loved by skiers around the world in the same way.”

Founded in 2006, Black Crows is a Chamonix, France-based brand that was born out of a desire to collide beauty and efficiency into skis. Named for the Alpine Chough, Chamonix’s omni-present black bird which is one of the few birds that can fly at an altitude of over 4000 meters, the brand is dedicated to creating obsessively design-driven products that are uncompromising in performance and identity for contemporary skiing. The brand broke into the North American market in early/late 20xx with the founding idea that “skis that are good in Chamonix will work anywhere.” Black Crows now prepares to do the same with its luxurious, performance-driven apparel category, showing in its entirety for the first time at Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2018. For more information, visit black-crows.com.

Sun Valley, ID based White Cloud Communication is a boutique communication and marketing firm dedicated to delivering world-class communication strategy, public relations services within the outdoor, adventure, and active lifestyle space. White Cloud is a teamwork-first agency, that believes in being a true extension of our brand partners’ in-house teams. They prioritize consulting across the marketing mix in order to better support strategy development and thus have a more strategic approach to communication. Above all else, White Cloud Communication strives to connect people with the places and things that enhance lasting experiences. For more about White Cloud Communication, visit whitecloudcommunication.com.