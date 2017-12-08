Smith Grows Creative Team, Appoints Andy McCabe to Creative Director

Smith announced its promotion of Andy McCabe to Creative Director, alongside two other creative team appointments. Effective immediately, McCabe will lead all marketing, sales and product creative work for the brand at the Safilo Pacific Design Center in Portland, Oregon.

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 50 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. Smith is part of Safilo Group.

With a decade spent as a graphic designer at Scott Sports and Ride Snowboards, McCabe joined Smith in 2011 at its then-headquarters in Ketchum, Idaho as part of the expanding creative department. His positive impact and happy attitude was felt immediately among the team, where he served as Senior Graphic Designer before taking over as Art Manager for the last few years.

“Since we first started working together, Andy has elevated the brands he touches across product, merchandising, and consumer communication. His roots in snowboarding still drive a DYI attitude that will help keep Smith contemporary, evolving, and most importantly, fun,” said Eric Carlson, Global Brand Director at Smith.

Smith is also happy to announce the promotion of Cara Shumate to Art Manager. She joined the Creative Team in June 2013 with exceptional graphic design talent, and made the transition from Ketchum to Portland alongside McCabe a few years later. Additionally, Cody Browning is appointed to Sr. Graphic Designer after joining Smith in 2016.

“These promotions are super exciting to share but more importantly, very well deserved. Each individual is an incredible talent on their own but the way they operate as a team is incredibly inspiring. Their cohesive approach and support of one another produces world-class work, with clearly a lot of humor and fun thrown in”, said Carlson.

Additional information is available at smithoptics.com.