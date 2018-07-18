BOA Technology Relocates To New Denver HQ

BOA TECHNOLOGY RELOCATES TO NEW HEADQUARTERS TO SUPPORT GROWTH AND EXPAND INNOVATION CAPABILITIES

Global Brand Triples Space in Sustainably Built Facility in Denver’s RiNo Art District

Denver, CO (July 18, 2018) – Boa Technology – creators of the award-winning Boa Performance Fit System – recently opened the doors of its new global headquarters located in Denver’s RiNo Art District at 3575 Ringsby Court.

The 140,000 square foot Zeppelin Development FLIGHT building, in which Boa occupies the majority of the space, combines contemporary design, open collaborative workspaces, and is anticipated to be awarded a LEED Platinum certification. The building has one of the largest green roofs in Colorado, is equipped with a solar photovoltaic array for an expected 20% energy offset, and has extensive natural lighting, which creates both a sustainable and inspiring environment.

With the larger space, Boa is accommodating its growing workforce and is increasing its capabilities in product development, 2D and 3D prototyping, and biomechanics-based testing to continuously improve the fit and performance of Boa’s brand partner’s products. “We are fortunate to work with the best brands in the world in the outdoor, athletic, medical, and workwear industries” said Shawn Neville, Chief Executive Officer of Boa Technology. “Our mission is to inspire our employees and partners to create meaningful breakthroughs in performance fit solutions while being respectful and supportive of each other, our community, and the environment. We are very proud of our new facility and the amazing environment it creates for us to fulfill our mission”

Accompanying the progressive building design, Boa implemented features that promote an inclusive, community atmosphere with a focus on the active lifestyles that drive the brand’s ethos. Amenities in the building include bike and gear storage throughout, employee locker rooms, a 100% dog-friendly policy, and a full sports bar. The new digs also feature an abundance of community and meeting spaces, including a large two-story atrium that seats up to 220 people, and build-outs for key product segments that showcase Boa’s products, culture, history, and innovation.

In addition to Boa, other tenants at the FLIGHT building include The Nature Conservancy, Techstars, Denver Design Build, HLB Lighting, and more. FLIGHT also hosts an artist-in-residence program, with an onsite gallery that rotates every 4-6 weeks and features both local and national artists.

About Boa Technology:

Boa Technology Inc., creators of the revolutionary, award-winning, patented Boa Fit System, partners with market-leading brands to make the best gear even better. Delivering fit solutions purpose-built for performance, the Boa Fit System is featured in products across snow sports, cycling, hiking/trekking, golf, running, court sports, workwear, medical bracing, and prosthetics. The system consists of three integral parts: a micro- adjustable dial, super-strong lightweight laces, and low friction lace guides. Each unique configuration is engineered for effortless precision delivering a connected, fast, customized and durable fit, and is back by The Boa Guarantee. Boa Technology Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices in Austria, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and Japan. For more information, visit BoaFit.com.

