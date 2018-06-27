Elan Alpine Skiing Museum Opens Doors in Slovenia

Begunje naGorenjskem, SLOVENIA (June 26, 2018) – Elan Skis, the Slovenian-based legacy supplier of handcrafted skis, announced the opening of the Elan Alpine Skiing Museum at the brand’s headquarters in Slovenia. The museum opened doors on June 21 by one of the best skiers of all times and legendary Elan athlete, Ingemar Stenmark.

As one of the world’s first commercial manufacturers of skiing equipment, Elan boasts more than seventy years of making skis. The pioneering spirit of the brand inspired the first museum of its kind to showcase a rich history filled with innovations.

From its early beginnings in 1945, Elan established itself with a reputation as a trend-setter and innovator, bringing new technologies and products to market that have changed the history of alpine skiing, from the SCX skis, considered to be the first skis with a deep side-cut shape, to the modern day Amphibio asymmetrical profile and foldable Ibex Tactix skis. The brand has had many achievements endorse the innovations including partnerships with accomplished athletes over the decades such as Stenmark, Bojan Križaj, Mateja Svet, Peter Prevc and Filip Flisar.

As a national treasure to its home country of Slovenia, the museum is a welcomed establishment to demonstrate the tradition and history of Elan.

“By opening the Elan Alpine Skiing Museum, Elan’s shareholders have the opportunity to provide a meaningful cultural contribution to the region, and to Slovenia as a whole,” said Elan Chief Executive Director, Jeffrey Tirman. “Elan is deeply woven into the fabric of the Slovene society and the museum provides a place where people from all over the world can visit and see some of the important contributions Elan has made to sporting history.”

In addition to a large tribute to alpine skiing, the museum exhibition also hosts displays for Elan’s other manufacturing divisions such as sailing vessels, airplanes, gym equipment and blades for wind power stations.

Elan is a dedicated ski manufacturer in the Slovenian Alps with more than 70 years of experience building the best skis in the world for friends and families who live the skiing lifestyle and are all about good times in the mountains. Earning praise year after year in test results and design awards, the innovative product manufactured is a reflection of the brand’s heritage and dedication to not just building skis, but building BETTER skis to produce lifetime experiences in the mountains. For more information, please visit: https://www.elanskis.com/en/or contact mj.carroll@elan.si.