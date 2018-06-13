Cascade Mountain Ski Team Member Grace Winkelmann Awarded LEKI Full Ride Scholarship to Ligety-Weibrecht Ski Camp

BUFFALO, NY – June 11, 2018 – LEKI is proud to announce U14 Grace Winklemann from Wisconsin as the winner of the 2018 LEKI Full Ride Scholarship to the Ligety-Weibrecht Ski Camp. Winklemann grew up skiing in Winter Park, CO and just recently moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Fortunately, she found the local team and coaches at Cascade Mountain Ski Team that kept her passion and determination for ski racing alive.

While there were so many great and worthy applicants, Winklemann stood out as the second annual recipient of the LEKI Full Ride Scholarship to Ligety-Weibrecht Ski Camp. At just 12 years old, she had the desire to be a counselor and subsequently took a two-week Counselor in Training (CIT) course in Colorado prior to moving. Following completion of the training course she served four weeks as an assistant counselor to young kids in her community.

“What struck me about Grace was her commitment to becoming a counselor and recognizing the need for this role at a young age,” said Greg Wozer, VP LEKI USA. “We wish Grace the best of luck at camp this summer and support her continued training, education and service to others.”

“I am so grateful to be able to improve my racing with so many amazing, dedicated skiers,” said Winklemann. “Thank you!”

Winklemann will train with premier level coaches at the Ligety-Weibrecht Ski Campat Mt. Hood, one of the top summer training locations in the country. She will also be fully equipped with new LEKI race gear for the upcoming race season.