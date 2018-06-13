DPS Hires Jamie Starr as VP of Global Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – June 12, 2018

DPS Skis recently named Jamie Starr vice president of global marketing. Dan Benshoff, who has served as the brand’s marketing director and executive producer of DPS Cinematic for the past two and a half years, will pivot into the newly created role of digital director.

“Jamie brings a unique skill set to DPS. His ski industry knowledge along with a proven leadership track record and deep passionfor skiing made him a natural choice to join our crew,” said Stephan Drake, founder and CEO of DPS. “Additionally, the creation of this role dedicated to solidifying our online platforms – and overall digital presence – will provide the necessary boost needed to propel DPS into the future.”

Starr will lead DPS’ marketing team to develop omni-channel brand and communications strategies around the company’s award-winning skis and Phantom – the proprietary permanent base glide treatment that was unveiled in the fall of 2017. Starr’s past experience includes marketing roles with the Oberalp Group (Dynafit, Salewa, Wild Country and Pomoca brands) and Spyder Active Sports. During his time with these leading global brands he successfully created go-to-market campaigns for new product launches, planned and executed an array of consumer events, developed tactical dealer facing marketing initiatives and formed and managed athlete, ambassador and other strategic brand partnerships.

In his new position as digital director, Dan Benshoff will draw upon his past experience as ESPN’s creative director of digital media to elevate DPS’ online presence through enhanced end consumer touchpoints. In addition to fortifying the brand’s digital efforts, Benshoff will continue his role as executive producer for DPS Cinematic, the highly-touted in-house film production arm revered for its soulful portrayal of the search for the perfect turn.

For more information on DPS Skis, Phantom and DPS Cinematic, visit dpsskis.com.

About DPS Skis

Located at the base of the Wasatch Mountains in Salt

Lake City, Utah, DPS designs the world’s most advanced ski products by fusing space age carbon technology with groundbreaking shapes. DPS is responsible for the world’s first and only pure pre-pregnated carbon fiber sandwich ski, the first 120mm-waisted powder pintail, the first rockered ski with sidecut, the Spoon – a convex three-dimensional shoveled ski with radical edge bevel and Phantom, a paradigm-shifting permanent, one time application base-coating that forever eliminates the need for waxing skis and snowboards. DPS products are sold on five continents and are the trusted brand of choice for serious skiers worldwide. For more information visit www.dpsskis.com or call +1.801.413.1737.