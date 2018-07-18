PSIA-AASI Announces Atomic as Official Supplier

Instructors Gain Access to Gear that Helps Them Succeed and Grow the Snowsports Industry

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (July 17, 2018) – The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) welcomes Atomic, the fastest growing ski brand in the U.S., as a PSIA-AASI Official Supplier. The partnership connects ski instructors to Atomic product as they teach and help develop the future skiers of the country. Both PSIA-AASI and Atomic share the goal of inspiring passionate skiers and driving new participants to the sport.

For more than 60 years Atomic states they’ve passionately delivered product built for skiers by skiers. “At Atomic we’re dedicated to driving performance and innovation, whether it’s making a first-time skiers day out on the hill a success or the next World Cup podium,” says Sean Kennedy, Atomic marketing manager. “PSIA is the perfect partner to bring skiers and on snow professionals together for a positive experience on mountains across the country.”

“I’m looking forward to this partnership and the successes it will bring to both companies,” says Nicholas Herrin, PSIA-AASI CEO. “As the leader in snowsports education, we could not be happier to be partnering with one of the world’s top ski companies. For our members, this new relationship means they’ll have another partner that will help them obtain great products which support them and the great work they do on snow.”

PSIA-AASI places a high priority on professional development and provides a crucial service to the ski world. This alliance speaks to the shared commitment between PSIA-AASI and Atomic to further drive inclusion within the sport and inspire lifelong passion for skiing topromote and growing snowsports.

About Atomic

Atomic manufactures products which are perfectly tailored for ski racers and freeskiers, cross-country skiers and backcountry skiers, beginners and World Champions alike. Every Atomic product is much more than the sum of its component parts, not only incorporating the know-how of creative experts, but also embodying the passion for skiing of each and every Atomic employee. Thanks to a combination of experience, innovation and passion, Atomic has been synonymous with winter and skiing since the company was founded in 1955. Learn more atAtomic.com

About PSIA-AASI

PSIA-AASI is a nonprofit education association with a membership of more than 32,000 men and women dedicated to promoting snowsports through instruction. The association establishes certification standards for ski and snowboard instructors and develops education materials to be used as the core components of most ski and snowboard school training. The PSIA-AASI Team is a hand-selected team of 30 individuals that are the “best of the best” ski and snowboard instructors and help promote the organization’s educational programs. Learn more at thesnowpros.org or via PSIA-AASI’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

Editor’s Note

For more information about the PSIA-AASI or PSIA-AASI’s Official Supplier program, please contact Katrina Brinkerhoff atkbrinkerhoff@thesnowpros.org or 720.963.4825.