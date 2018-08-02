SIA/WWSRA Announce Dates For 2019 On-Snow Demo

For Immediate Release

SNOWSPORTS INDUSTRIES AMERICA (SIA) AND WESTERN WINTER SPORTS REPRESENTATIVES ASSOCIATION (WWSRA)

ANNOUNCE DATES FOR 2019 SIA/WWSRA ON-SNOW DEMO

PARK CITY, UT (August 2, 2018): Snowsports Industries America (SIA),the non-profit trade association for the winter sports industry and Western Winter Sports Representatives Association (WWSRA) announce the new dates of the 2019 SIA/WWSRA on-snow demo.

The dates for the 2019 SIA/WWSRA On-Snow Demo are February 4-5, 2019 at Copper Mountain, CO

Traditionally the on-snow demo has taken place on the two days immediately following the OR + Snow Show. However, with the trade show ending on Friday, February 1st this year, the demo is now scheduled for the following Monday, giving participants a two-day break after the show. The 2019 on-snow demo will provide retailers with the opportunity to test products from manufacturers from around the world on hill in prime snow conditions.

“We polled our members and last year’s demo attendees for their input while we thoughtfully considered the optimal dates for this year’s demo, giving special consideration not to conflict with the buying group show,” said SIA’s president Nick Sargent. “We’re excited about the new dates of the demo and the opportunities it presents for all of our members as we continue the tradition of this important event in one of most legendary and accessible resorts in our sport.”

“WWSRA is excited to partner with SIA again for the 2019 National On-Snow Demo! Over the years, our partnership with SIA has given WWSRA the opportunity to create an industry demo like no other in its scope, size, excitement and inclusion of products rarely seen at other demos. While our Colorado sales reps take the weekend to recover and prepare, we hope our retailers and industry partners will take the time to explore Colorado and then head up to Copper on Sunday night after the OR + Snow Show refreshed and excited to test the latest in products and technology for the 2020 season!” – Cami Garrison, Director WWSRA

The demo will take place at Copper Mountain, CO and SIA/WWSRA will publish registration deadlines, lodging information and the event agenda soon.