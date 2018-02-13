Colorado Ski Country Reports Two Feet of Snow

Up to two feet of snow has fallen on Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) member resorts, with more snow expected to fall in Colorado’s high-country heading into President’s Day weekend.
The Southwest region of Colorado received the highest snow totals with Silverton Mountain collecting 24 inches of snow in 48 hours. Wolf Creek Ski Area saw 22 inches of fresh snowfall, while Purgatory Resort welcomed 15 inches of powder on the slopes in 48 hours. Hesperus Ski Area, with 13 inches of fresh snow from this storm, will open for the season tomorrow, February 14.
A foot of new snow fell at Aspen Snowmass over 48 hours, while Telluride Ski Resort received 10 inches of snow over the last two days. Steamboat Resort and Sunlight Mountain Resort each welcomed 9 inches of fresh powder, while Powderhorn Resort recorded 7 inches and Crested Butte came in with 6 inches over 48 hours.
All ski areas in Colorado received snow over the past two days and weather forecasts are calling for more snow before the holiday weekend and through February.
Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) is the not-for-profit trade association representing Colorado’s 23 ski & snowboard resorts. CSCUSA is the global voice of the Colorado ski industry. The Association’s primary functions are concentrated in marketing, public policy and public relations. Information about CSCUSA and its members can be found at www.ColoradoSki.com, on Twitter @ColoradoSkiUSA and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ColoradoSkiCountryUSA.