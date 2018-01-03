Colorado Resorts Welcome Beginners for January’s Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month

Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) member ski areas will celebrate Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month this January by offering special programs and promotions for beginners learning to ski or ride.

Whether guests are new to Colorado, new to skiing or riding entirely or returning to the sport after a break, CSCUSA ski areas offer children, adults and everyone in-between a low-stress, fun learning environment. Visitors to CSCUSA member resorts in January will find discounted lessons, lift tickets and gear rentals that will make learning Colorado’s signature winter sports easy and affordable.

With more terrain opening across Colorado throughout December and professional instructors across the state ready to create lifelong skiers and snowboarders, January is the perfect time to hit the slopes for the first time or to introduce a friend or family member to Colorado Ski Country.

Below is a summary of the Learn to Ski and Snowboard activities and offerings at CSCUSA member ski areas.

Colorado Ski Country USA 5th and 6th Grade Passport Coupons

For families participating in CSCUSA’s 5th and 6th Grade Passport Program, January is a great time to take advantage of the passport coupons, which provide discounts on lessons, rentals, parent or friend lift tickets, lodging and other great deals for Passport holders and their families. It’s not too late to register for the Passport Program, which offers 5th graders three days of free skiing at 22 CSCUSA member resorts, while 6th graders can receive four days of skiing at the same 22 resorts for $125 until January 31, 2018. To register or see the passport coupons visit www.coloradoski.com/passport.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Discounted Lessons for Adult Beginners

At Arapahoe Basin, adult beginners can take advantage of Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month with a lesson package that will include a half-day lesson, ski or snowboard rental, and a full-day lift ticket for only $126. This deal will be available every day through April 29, 2018. For more information, visit www.arapahoebasin.com.

Aspen Snowmass Adult Beginner’s Magic

Available at Snowmass and Buttermilk, the Adult Beginner’s Magic program will include a full-day lesson, rental equipment and a beginner-area lift ticket. Aspen Snowmass instructors practice a teaching method that promotes confidence and educates guests about the right equipment and mountain awareness. Rates will vary based on the date of purchase and the number of lessons, starting at $234 for the first lesson if booked at least seven days in advance.

Buttermilk Deluxe

From Jan. 13, 2017 – Feb. 2, 2018, guests will be able to celebrate Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month with a special private lesson at Buttermilk. Up to four guests can experience a full-day private lesson starting at $420. For more information, visit www.aspensnowmass.com.

Cooper First Timer Lesson Package

Cooper has an award-winning beginner progression program for learning to ski and ride. For the month of January, Cooper will offer a beginner lesson with rentals and a magic carpet lift ticket for two hours for $89 or for four hours for $179. For more information, visit www.skicooper.com.

Copper Mountain Lessons for First Time Adults

For Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, Copper will offer a discount on the First Time Adult Lessons. Afternoon lessons in January 2018 for first-time adults will only be $79. For more information, visit www.coppercolorado.com.

Crested Butte Mountain Resort Adult First Time Beginner Adventure Lesson

During the month of January, first time skiers and riders ages 15 and older can sign up for a First Time Beginner Adventure lesson with the Crested Butte Ski and Ride School. This package will include a full-day ski or snowboard lesson, full day adult lift ticket, and 50 percent off a single-day equipment rental package. This offer will be available to first time skiers and riders only, and advanced reservations are required.

Extremes with Ease is one of Crested Butte’s newest lessons, designed for skiers and riders levels eight and nine. Guests can explore the famous extreme terrain of Crested Butte Mountain Resort and improve their skills while skiing with a professional instructor. This will be an opportunity for strong intermediate skiers to be inspired and challenged by Crested Butte’s legendary terrain. For more information, visit www.skicb.com.

Echo Mountain New Magic Carpet for Beginners

Brand new for the 2017-18 season, Echo Mountain has installed a magic carpet learning area for beginners. For more information, visit www.echomountainresort.com.

Eldora Mountain Explorers

For kids, Eldora will offer the Mountain Explorers Built by Woodward Learn to Ski and Snowboard Package for $169 on non-peak days and $189 on peak days. The day package will include an all-mountain lift ticket, all-day rental, and all-day lesson with snacks and lunch.

For adults, Eldora will offer the Discover 1-2-3 Adult Group Lesson for $169 on non-peak days and $189 on peak days. The package will include one day of mountain lift access, all-day equipment rental and a three-and-a-half-hour lesson. For more information, visit www.eldora.com.

Granby Ranch Learn to Ski and Ride Deal

At Granby Ranch, guests can receive a season pass after completing two beginner lessons. The package will cost $199 and include one full day lesson, one half-day lesson, rentals and lift tickets. Complete the lessons by March 4 and receive a Granby Ranch season pass. For more information, visit www.granbyranch.com.

Hesperus Free Lessons for First Timers

Hesperus Ski Area, near Durango, offers first-timers (ages 7 and older) up to three free ski or snowboard lessons with the purchase of one full-day, full-price lift ticket for $39. This offer is available every day of the Hesperus season, and a great opportunity for first-time skiers and riders during Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month. For more details, visit www.ski-hesperus.com.

Loveland Ski Area 3-Class Pass Program

Loveland Ski Area’s 3-Class Pass encourages a life-long love of snow sports by rewarding first time adults that complete three full lessons with a free season pass. First timers may also pre-purchase the three lesson packages for $366 and enjoy their season pass all winter long. The 3-Class Pass program is also available for children 4-14 and intermediate adults. For more information, visit www.skiloveland.com.

Monarch Mountain Learn to Ski Lesson Packages

For Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, Monarch will offer a Learn to Ski Lesson Package for juniors ages 7-12. For only $73, the package will include a lift ticket, equipment rentals and a 3-hour lesson with a snack. Advanced reservations are recommended. For more information, visit www.skimonarch.com.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort Daily Sentinel Lesson

The Powderhorn Daily Sentinel Learn to Ski or Snowboard Lesson is for guests who have never skied or snowboarded. Beginners can receive three days of lessons with one of Powderhorn’s certified instructors, three days of rentals and three beginner area lift tickets for $169. The offer is valid Friday-Sunday and during holidays for skiers five and older or snowboarders seven and older.

Powderhorn’s Fast Track Program offers three days of lessons, three days of rentals, and three all mountain lift tickets for $290 for skiers five and older or snowboarders seven and older. Upon completion of this program, guests will receive a Graduate Card for 20 percent off any additional lessons, rentals, and lift tickets for the remainder of the season. For more information, visit www.powderhorn.com.

Purgatory Resort One, Two, Free Lesson Deal

Purgatory Resort offers a special Learn to Ski and Snowboard package starting at $74 that includes two days of lift tickets, rental gear, and full-day beginner lessons. On the third day, participants receive a free lift ticket, 50 percent off rental gear and 50 percent off a half-day lesson. Participants also receive a 50 percent off discount card on lift tickets, rentals and lessons for the remainder of the season, plus save 20 percent on a season pass for the 2018/19 season. For more information, visit www.purgatoryresort.com.

Silverton Big Mountain Betty Fest

Silverton will host the inaugural Big Mountain Betty Fest from Feb. 10 – Feb. 11, 2018. The program will encourage women skiers and riders to take the plunge into heli skiing in a clinic-style environment with like-minded women. Events for the weekend will include après, meet and greets, a dinner party, and two guided days and a heli drop. For more information, visit www.silvertonmountain.com.

Steamboat Learn to Ski and Ride

Steamboat’s two-day, $250 Learn to Ski and Ride package will include sport package rental equipment, an all-day lesson (kids lunch included), and two days of beginner lift access. The package will be offered from Jan. 6 to Jan. 31 for adults and children in first grade and older. Save up to 15 percent by booking online at least 7 days in advance. For more information, visit www.steamboat.com.

Sunlight Mountain Resort Learn-to-Shine 3-pack

Sunlight offers the Learn-to-Shine 3-pack which includes three half-day lessons in Sunlight’s Pump Haus Progression Park, a perfect introduction to the terrain park, with professional instructors teaching the first steps of freestyle. Plus, the Learn-to-Shine 3-pack features an additional 5-day pass for guests to use after they’ve aced their skills in the park.

Sunlight also offers Sunny Sessions, a multi-week ski and snowboard classes just for kids. Classes meet for four consecutive weeks, so kids not only advance their skiing and snowboarding skills, but they also make new friends and memories. For more information, visit www.sunlightmtn.com.

Telluride Ski Resort Never Ever Beginner Lessons

For first-time skiers and snowboarders who are looking to learn, Telluride offers Never Ever lessons every day for adults who are brand new to skiing and snowboarding. The package includes the lesson, lift ticket and rentals and is discounted 25 percent off through January 7. For more information, visit www.tellurideskiresort.com.

Winter Park Resort Headway Easy Start Lesson

For Learn to Ski and Ride Month, Winter Park will offer the Headway Easy Start Lesson, an adult first-timer ski lesson using Head’s revolutionary program to help participants learn to ski. Lessons will be limited to first-time skiers 14 years and older only and will include a full day lesson, lunch, ski rental equipment and lift ticket starting at $269. For more information, visit www.winterparkresort.com.

Wolf Creek Ski Area Guarantee Learn to Ski or Board

Wolf Creek Ski Area’s Ski School will continue to offer a “Guarantee Learn to Ski or Board” initiative for the 2017-18 season. This initiative provides guests who have participated in the First Day Beginner Ski/Snowboard Package with up to an additional hour of one-on-one instruction if the student does not feel confident after the lesson.

For skiers and riders looking for different types of lessons at Wolf Creek, there are many options for learning to ski and ride. Youngsters ages four through eight can participate in the Wolf Pups program for skiers or the Wolf Rider program for snowboarders. For kids between the ages of nine and 12, Wolf Creek will offer Hot Shots, available in half-day or full-day lessons for intermediate skiers and riders. Telemark Clinics, Ladies’ Clinics, and Baby Boomer Clinics will all be hosted in January as well. The clinics will include a discounted all-day, all-mountain lift ticket accompanied by a discounted two-hour morning lesson. Clinics are open to any ability and pre-registration is not required to participate. For more information, visit www.wolfcreekski.com.

Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) is the not-for-profit trade association representing Colorado’s 23 ski and snowboard resorts. CSCUSA is the global voice of the Colorado ski industry. The Association’s primary functions are concentrated in marketing, public policy and public relations. Information about CSCUSA and its members can be found at www.ColoradoSki.com, on Twitter @ColoradoSkiUSA and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ColoradoSkiCountryUSA.