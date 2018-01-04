Eurosock Announces Updated Product Line, Brand Identity

Eurosock International announced today an exciting new addition to its family of technically superior sock lines: a collection of socks engineered exclusively for the mountain lifestyle. The new Mountain Lifestyle collection will specialize in socks engineered specifically for mountain activities; skiing, snowboarding, hiking, trail running and everyday mountain wear.

The new line comes with its own fresh logo, packaging and point-of-purchase displays that go hand in hand with a completely reimagined winter line.

In addition to an updated product collection for adults, the Mountain Lifestyle collection will bring Eurosock’s technical features to kids. The new Silver Ski Light Junior and Junior Superlite styles extends the same just-right padding and close-to-the-boot feel Eurosock is known for to its children’s sizes.

“Why should adults get all the good stuff?” said Eurosock National Sales Manager Ed Wray. “Parents will particularly love our Silver DryStat fiber, which uses the power of silver ions infused in the sock fabric to fight bacteria, thus reducing odors.”

Eurosock’s parent company, Arcos, Srl., is a pioneer in the world of compression; the company holds a U.S. patent for graduated compression technology, which helps boost athletic performance and speed up recovery by increasing blood flow, improving oxygen delivery and reducing swelling.

“Compression socks have been all the rage in the running world for years, but skiers are just catching on to the benefits of this technology,” said Wray. “Our Ski Compression socks in all-new colors and patterns combine the benefits of compression with just the right amount of protection to keep feet feeling great for an epic day on the mountain.”

For an early look at the new Mountain Lifestyle collection, stop by the Eurosock booth at the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, January 25-28 in Denver, Colorado. For more information on Eurosock and to view the latest product selection, please visit Eurosock.com.

Designed and manufactured in the foothills of the Alps, EuroSock ski, snowboard and lifestyle products are engineered to perform. Every style is crafted with technical, sport-specific features and produced with state-of-the-art fibers. Regardless of the sport—skiing, snowboarding, running, hiking or just hanging out—EuroSock products are unmatched in performance, fit, function and comfort. EuroSock is part of the Arcos family of brands manufactured in Brescia, Italy and distributed by its sister company Sockwise, Inc. in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, please visit eurosock.com.