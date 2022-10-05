Kennelbach, September 2022 – HEAD Sportswear is thrilled to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals to its North America team. Teamwork is as essential in the business world as it is in sports, therefore HEAD Sportswear places double priority on building the most strategic and accomplished team to catapult the company in the right direction. HEAD Sportswear is dedicated to strategically growing as one of the top-selling brands on the slopes.

With existing and upcoming collaborations, such as the stellar Legacy line, KORE (Freeriders), Rebels and Race line, HEAD Sportswear is expanding in the USA and Canada by investing in their team.

After 14 years managing the West Coast territory for Bogner of America, Greg Johnson brings incredible experience and expertise to HEAD Sportswear. Johnson was previously the brand manager at multiple other premier sportswear companies. His extensive knowledge & pulse on the ski industry will be instrumental in the expansion of HEAD Sportswear.

Madison Stevens joins the team from the University of Colorado (Boulder) and was most recently Strategic Account Manager for State Industrial Products. Stevens has a background in ski racing.

“Madison and Greg bring great experience and enthusiasm to an already impressive team. We’re excited to continue to grow the brand together and incorporate their innovative ideas and spirit.” – Roman Stepek, Vice President Global – HEAD Sportswear

These two new hires are a part of HEAD Sportswear’s further investment in the North American marketplace, alongside the future collaborations and continuous development of the ski/fashion lines.

ABOUT HEAD SPORTSWEAR HEAD Sportswear is part of HEAD Sport GmbH, a global supplier of ski, tennis, and diving equipment and clothing. HEAD Sportswear offers performance-oriented ski and tennis clothing with a modern design. The tennis and ski collection range offers versatile, complete solutions for every athlete. Since its launch in 1950, HEAD Sportswear has achieved a reputation for cuttingedge design, engineering excellence, and a passion for championing all sports, everywhere. World-class performance demands the very best equipment therefore HEAD Sportswear is dedicated to giving athletes and players at every level, exactly what they need to win.

