Jessica Goodman appointed as Sales Director for Head Sportswear North America

HEAD Sportswear is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Goodman as the new Sales

Director for HEAD Sportswear North America.

Roman Stepek, VP Global HEAD Sportswear comments, “Jessica worked many years for the German company Bogner, and recently for Goldbergh. Her work ethic, her fashionable style, and her vision are incredible and needed to bring Head Sportswear to the next level for our NA sports retailers and fashion retailers.”

Goodman is a highly accomplished sales professional and leader with extensive experience in wholesale management, marketing, and brand development. Most recently, serving as North American Sales Manager for Goldbergh Luxury Sports, Goodman’s expertise in luxury wholesale sportswear is a valued addition to the HEAD Sportswear team.



Goodman states, “There is so much opportunity with skiwear, with its combination of being sexy and a core sport. Ski is having a moment right now, both on social media and mainstream media, and we will capitalize on that. With a powerhouse like Lindsey Vonn, the mentorship of Roman Stepek, and my expertise with wholesale luxury skiwear, the sky is the limit for HEAD Sportswear.”



Goodman was drawn to HEAD Sportswear’s winning trifecta of its deep history in the industry, its established and advanced technical elements, and its star power, like Lindsey Vonn. “Those are three key elements for success. The high-quality materials, fabrications, and attention to detail will help us gain a lot of market share with our four existing brands: Legacy, Core, Rebels, and Race. I see so much potential to create a new core, widely distributed brand that will please a large variety of customers,” Goodman concluded. With Goodman on their team, HEAD Sports is set to achieve a whole new level of success.



ABOUT HEAD SPORTSWEAR

HEAD Sportswear is part of HEAD Sport GmbH, a global supplier of ski, tennis, and diving equipment and apparel. HEAD Sportswear offers performance-oriented ski and tennis clothing with a modern design. The collection pyramids of the tennis and ski collections are composed of different lines that provide versatile and complete solutions for every athlete. Every season HEAD Sportswear creates unique ski wear collections that harmoniously combine innovative materials and fashionable design. The Austrian-based brand demonstrates its design expertise with various lines offering ski outfits ranging from classic to extroverted. The latest coup is the collaboration with the most successful ski athlete of all time, Lindsey Vonn. Together with her, HEAD Sportswear is developing the LEGACY Line, a line that creates an entirely new look in the brand’s history with a new, modern design language.

