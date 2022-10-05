Rossignol Group Chooses Wintersteiger for Racing Service

A partnership built on innovation, quality, and trust

Rossignol Group, home to iconic global winter sports brands, Rossignol and Dynastar, has invested in WINTERSTEIGER Jupiter ski service machines for their three production centers in France and Spain. These precision machines will ensure premium processing for the Group’s racing ranges and guarantee a perfect, consistent finish across all facilities.

“Rossignol Group brands have trusted in Wintersteiger machines for ski finishing for many years now. Having run successful quality and stability tests, we have decided to fit new Jupiter ski service machines at our three production sites in Artes, Sallanches, and Moirans for our race skis and junior race ski range,” explains Antoni Jimenez, Rossignol Group Purchasing Director.

“The new investments in our production race lines including the Wintersteiger Jupiter machines have proven to produce some of the best finishing we have seen,” said Thor Verdonk, Technical Product Manager, Winter Sports Equipment, Rossignol Group. “We have been very excited and pleased with the precision and cleanness of the finish”

Several U.S. race shops concur, including Edgewise Ski Service at Bob Skinner’s, where owner Frank MacConnell – who welcomed a Wintersteiger Jupiter last season – immediately noticed a difference when the new skis arrived this season. He noted, “the FIS SL and GS skis from Rossignol are finished better than ever.”

Wintersteiger and Rossignol Group—partners for long-term success

With over 175 years of collective innovation and expertise, Rossignol and Dynastar each work closely with champions of sport to develop products that are both high-tech and intuitive. It is only natural that they would turn to WINTERSTEIGER, and Jupiter, to meet their high-level ski tuning needs.

Introduced in 2021, the Jupiter is the latest Wintersteiger automated machine which features the most innovative solutions available for snowsport service. These machines pair proven, best-in-class features such as Ceramic Disc Finish, which delivers the most precise and consistent edge available from man or machine, and new, state-of-the-art technologies. These cutting-edge features – Trim Cut for automated side wall preparation, V-Edge for variable edge angles for base and side edges along the entire length of the ski, 3D structures for all racing requirements, and a QR scanner for automatic ski recognition – make for the most efficient and economical operation with very high capacity.

To date, over 40,000 pairs of Rossignol and Dynastar racing skis have been serviced at the three production facilities. In the Moirans Racing Department factory, Rossignol is using extremely positive feedback from their athletes to prepare skis for the upcoming World Cup start in Soelden, where the innovative V-Edge technology will open new possibilities in edge tuning that can help racers achieve their maximum potential.

While the relationship is just in its infancy, both parties are excited to watch the future success of all Rossignol and Dynastar athletes unfold as their skis are prepared to a new standard only available from the WINTERSTEIGER Jupiter.

###

WINTERSTEIGER: With four decades of experience and more than 30,000 ski tuning machines sold worldwide – including over 1350 automated ski tuning machines – Wintersteiger is the global market leader in racing service solutions. The Austrian, German, and U.S. Ski Teams as well as ski manufacturers Atomic, Fischer, Head, Rossignol, and Salomon rely on the highest-quality results provided by Wintersteiger ski tuning machines to achieve competition success.

GROUP ROSSIGNOL: Headed by its new CEO Vincent Wauters, Group Rossignol designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of winter sports and outdoor equipment. The Group’s brands provide a continuous, year-round experience accompanying consumers in every moment of sporting effort and leisure, from elite-level athletes to amateurs, from the mountains to the city. The Group’s global headquarters is located in the French Alps near Grenoble with five different industrial sites (Sallanches, Nevers, Saint Etienne de Saint Geoirs, Artès, Montebelluna) across western Europe and a U.S. headquarters in Park City, Utah. The Group houses a strong portfolio of complementary brands: Rossignol – the iconic brand for winter sports, and ready-to-wear fashion and apparel; Dynastar – the specialist ski brand; Lange – the iconic ski boot brand; Look – the long-standing premium manufacturer of ski bindings; Risport – the reference for ice-skating; Kerma – specialized in ski poles and technical equipment; and Dale of Norway, an iconic Norwegian brand known for its high-quality wool-based knitwear. Each has built their own unique identity and draws their inspiration from the mountains. Rossignol is majority owned by Nordic Private Equity fund Altor since 2013.